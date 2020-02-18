tickets-on-sale-friday-for-rascal-flatts’-farewell-tour-coming-to-hollywood-casino-amphitheatre

syed0

Tickets on sale Friday for Rascal Flatts’ farewell tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rascal FlattsCourtesy of Robby Klein

Single tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Rascal Flatts’ “Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 23. Chris Lane and Matt Stell are also on the bill.Show time is at 7:30 p.m.Tickets are $30.50-$95.25 at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets were previously available as part of the Country Megaticket.

Other acts coming include Thomas Rhett, Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum and Jason Aldean.

