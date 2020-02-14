Ticket Tracker: The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Rage Against the Machine, Backstreet Boys coming to town

Singer Janet Jackson performs on the fourth day of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Joel C Ryan

Blueberry Hill Duck Room• John Vincent III, 8 p.m. April 10, $10-$12.Delmar Hall• Black Pumas, 9 p.m. March 27, sold out.• Houndmouth, 8 p.m. May 22, $25-$28.Dome at America’s Center• The Rolling Stones, 8 p.m. June 27, prices to be announced.Enterprise Center• Janet Jackson “Black Diamond Tour,” 8 p.m. July 31, $49.95-$499.95.Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre• Rage Against the Machine “Public Service Announcement Tour,” Run the Jewels, 8 p.m. May 16, $122.• Sam Hunt “The Southside Summer Tour 2020” with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, DJ set by Brandi Cyrus, 7 p.m. June 27, $31-$100.75, on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.• Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, In Flames, 6 p.m. July 11, $25-$99.50, on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.• Dead & Company with Mickey Hart, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, 7 p.m. July 13, $51.50-$177.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.• Backstreet Boys “DNA World Tour,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, $30-$299.50, on sale at noon Friday.Off Broadway• TV Girl, Jordana, 7:30 p.m. July 15, $15.The Pageant• Lindsey Buckingham, 8 p.m. May 1, reserved tickets start at $45, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.• Andrew Bird, Calexico, Iron & Wine, 7:15 p.m. June 22, $45-$80, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.Pop’s Nightclub• Insane Clown Posse “Wicked Clowns From Outer Space 2 Tour,” 7 p.m. April 26, $20-$30.• Goodie Mob “Soul Food 25th Anniversary Tour,” 9 p.m. May 17, $35-$400.St. Louis Music Park• Melanie Martinez “K-12 Tour,” 8 p.m. June 10, $30.50-$70.50.Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries• Neko Case, 8 p.m. June 26, $32-$55, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The big show is June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

“St. Louis Superman,” the documentary about Bruce Franks Jr. is up for an Academy Award Sunday night.

The group is the subject of the hit Broadway play “Jersey Boys” known for songs like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Swae Lee was also on the bill, joining Malone for their Grammy-nominated song “Sunflower” from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

The pop group brought the tour to Enterprise Center in September.

Janet Jackson will perform new music from her forthcoming album “Black Diamond” along with greatest hits and a special performance of “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.”

The show is part of Rage Against the Machine’s “Public Service Announcement Tour.” Tickets go on sale Feb. 13.

Steely Dan consists of Donald Fagen; Walter Becker died in 2017.

Tickets for the rock legend’s show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Gary Mule Deer is also on the bill. The show is a stop on “The Americana Tour.”

Singer Janet Jackson performs on the fourth day of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)