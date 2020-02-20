Ticket Tracker: Jason Isbell, ‘The Masked Singer,’ Steely Dan, Brittany Howard and Lindsey Buckingham are new shows coming to town

Frankie Valli

Courtesy of the artist

Blueberry Hill Duck Room• Rubi, alysha, Tonina, 7:30 p.m. March 27, $10.• slenderbodies, 8 p.m. May 11, $15-$18.Enterprise Center• Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels, 8 p.m. May 16, sold out.Event Center at River City Casino• Clint Black, 8 p.m. Aug. 21, $44-$64.Helium Comedy Club• Rod Man, 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 3-4, 7 p.m. April 5, $22-$33.Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre• Ozzy Osbourne, June 24, canceled, refunds available at point of purchase.• Rascal Flatts “Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” with Chris Lane, Matt Stell, 7:30 p.m. July 23, $30.50-$95.25, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.• Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, ’68, 6 p.m. Sept. 17, $29.50-$125, four lawn or select reserved tickets for $75 during first week of sales, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.Off Broadway• Les Gruff and the Billy Goat “Help Wanted” Release Party, 8 p.m. March 6, $10.• Nappy Roots, 8 p.m. March 30, $20.• Lillie Mae & Aubrie Sellers, 8 p.m. April 9, $15.Old Rock House• Al Holliday & the East Side Rhythm Band, Brad MacDonald Band, 8 p.m. March 20, $10-$15.• Ward Davis, 8 p.m. April 18, $20-$25 with a four-pack available for $60.• The Ballroom Thieves, 8 p.m. April 19, $15-$18.The Pageant• Lindsey Buckingham, 8 p.m. May 1, reserved tickets start at $45.• Milky Chance “Mind the Moon Tour 2020,” 8 p.m. June 17, $31.50-$35, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.• Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes), Vagabon, 8 p.m. June 18, $40-$50.• Lennon Stella, Kevin Garrett, 8 p.m. July 10, $29.50-$32.Pop’s Nightclub• Goodie Mob “Soul Food 25th Anniversary Tour,” 9 p.m. May 17, $35-$50 with VIP available.St. Louis Music Park• AJR, Quinn XCII, Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, Ashe, 6 p.m. Aug. 10, $39.50-$59.50.• Steve Miller Band “Americana Tour” with Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Gary Mule Deer, 7 p.m. Aug. 21, $29.50-$175, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.Stifel Theatre• T.D. Jakes “A Time to Laugh” with Nephew Tommy, Tony Roberts, Arnez J, 7 p.m. April 10, $36.50-$147.50.• Variety “Dinner With the Stars” with Steely Dan, Joe Torry, 8 p.m. April 25, $72-$127.• “The Masked Singer” with celebrity guest hosts and a surprise St. Louis celebrity, 7:30 p.m. June 6, $36.50-$76.50.• Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, 8 p.m. June 21, $46.50-$76.50.• Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 7:30 p.m. June 18, $35-$125, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Ozzy Osbourne had ben scheduled for the venue in 2019 but the tour was called off as well so he could recover from a fall.

The big show is June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 for the event presented by Campus Activities.

The Isley Brothers’ concert was full of classics, theirs and others, along with audience participation over the two full hours.

Primus will perform Rush’s classic album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety. Wolfmother and Battles are also on the bill.

The group is the subject of the hit Broadway play “Jersey Boys” known for songs like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Brittany Howard’s debut solo album is “Jaime.” Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. Vagabon will open.

Gary Mule Deer is also on the bill. The show is a stop on “The Americana Tour.”

This is the band’s third album with its most current lead singer Todd La Torre, who replaced Geoff Tate, who fell out with his former bandmates.