Ticket to Rock package offered for Megadeth, Korn, Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Korn performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Those who like to rock hard out at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre can get their official Ticket to Rock. Live Nation is offering a multi-show package for several shows at the amphitheater — Megadeth and Lamb of God on July 11, Disturbed on July 15, Korn and Faith No More on Sept. 17 and Breaking Benjamin on a date to be announced. Fan can see on the shows for one ticket. Lawn packages start at $59; reserved seat packages start at $89.Tickets are on sale now at tickettorock.livenation.com.

