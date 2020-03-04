ticket-to-rock-package-offered-for-megadeth,-korn,-disturbed-and-breaking-benjamin-concerts-at-hollywood-casino-amphitheatre

Those who like to rock hard out at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre can get their official Ticket to Rock. Live Nation is offering a multi-show package for several shows at the amphitheater — Megadeth and Lamb of God on July 11, Disturbed on July 15, Korn and Faith No More on Sept. 17 and Breaking Benjamin on a date to be announced. Fan can see on the shows for one ticket. Lawn packages start at $59; reserved seat packages start at $89.Tickets are on sale now at tickettorock.livenation.com.

