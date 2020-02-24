🔥Thug with 'truly blessed' tattooed on his forehead jailed after assaulting three women🔥

A thug with “truly blessed” tattooed on his forehead has been jailed for two years after attacking three women.

Connor Attridge, 26, pleaded guilty to assaulting the three victims while he also admitted threatening people with a shard of glass.

On January 13 officers from Sussex Police were called to Parkfield Avenue, in Eastbourne, due to concerns for two women, who he knew, in a property.

He assaulted one of them, injuring her head, before the row moved out of the home and into a neighbouring property, where he hurt another woman.

During the outburst he smashed a mirror before chasing the two women from the first property out into the street, while armed with a shard of glass.

He then made his third attack, targetting the second woman from the first property by lunging at her with the shard.

Due to her wearing thick clothing this did not cause serious injury. He then proceeded to punch her twice in the head.

Attridge, of Hyde Gardens in Eastbourne, went on to threaten members of the public during the incident, which happened at around 2.41pm, including parents on their way to pick their children up from school.

He was arrested at the scene, where he was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

Attridge was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on February 12.

He was given 20 months for threatening a person with an offensive weapon in public then four months for assault by beating, to run consecutively, taking his time due inside to 24 months.

He was then handed four months for another assault by beating and another four months for an assault charge – both of which will be served at the same time as the 24 months he was handed.

Attridge was also ordered to pay a £149 victim surcharge and banned from the street where the assault took place for three years.

He has also been subject to a restraining order stopping him from contacting the women he knew.