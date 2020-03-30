🔥Throwback VMAs photos reveal Britney Spears' surprising link to the Tiger King cast🔥

Netflix’s latest true crime series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has become the nation’s new obsession.

For the uninitiated, the series observes the deeply interconnected and often fraught world of America’s big cat conservationists – focusing on the animosity between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, but also introducing a cast of eccentric characters that have piqued viewers’ interest.

But the already-strange plot has taken another twist after it emerged that Britney Spears has met one of the cast.

The 38-year-old met Doc Antle from Tiger King 19 years ago, after he appeared on stage with her during her iconic VMAs performance in 2001.

Britney Spears at the VMAs in 2001 (AFP/Getty Images)

While the image of Britney with the python round her neck is iconic, the tiger in the background of her performance is now fast garnering attention online, as Antle can be seen tending to it.

Another picture has also emerged of Britney sitting next to Baskin at the awards ceremony that year, which was filmed in New York City.

Britney’s rather tenuous link to the Tiger King isn’t the only thing the Toxic singer has been in the news for this month.

The star stunned fans after she claimed she’d ran 100 metres in less than six seconds – which would have made her a world record holder even faster than Usain Bolt.

“Pushing it in the beginning is key,” she said. “Usually I run six or seven… my first try was nine… and now I did it! 100 metre dash!

She has since backtracked on the claims, writing on Instagram: “PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds ….

“The world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record!”

Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix