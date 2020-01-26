🔥Three rockets ‘hit US embassy’ in Baghdad in latest unclaimed attack🔥

A series of rockets hit the US embassy in the Iraqi capital on Sunday, security sources have revealed.

As many as five Katyusha rockets crashed into a riverbank near the embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, in the latest unclaimed attack on US bases.

Three of the rockets fired are understood to have directly hit the embassy, a security source told AFP.

An Iraqi security official confirmed one rocket landed inside the embassy walls, however there were no casualties or any serious damage caused in the attack, a statement from US Joint Operations Command said.

It is the third attack of its kind this month and it is not yet clear who was behind it.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned the attack in a statement, while asserting the country’s commitment to ‘protecting all diplomatic missions.’

The attack comes as two protesters were reportedly killed and at least 28 were injured by security forces after hundreds of anti-government protesters flooded the streets of Baghdad on Sunday.

Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse the crowds from the capital’s Khilani Square and later in Wathba Square, medical and security officials said.

The mass protests started in October over widespread government corruption and a lack of public services and jobs.

They quickly grew into calls for sweeping changes to Iraq’s political system that was imposed after the 2003 US invasion.

At least 500 protesters have been killed since the unrest began.

The country has also been embroiled in rising tensions between Iran and the US, that threatened a regional war after an American drone strike this month killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad.

The US attack pushed the Shiite cleric and political leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, to turn his influence toward demanding an American troop withdrawal and holding an anti-US rally.

But on Friday he dropped his support for the anti-government movement – which was attended by thousands – in a move that analysts said was meant to strengthen his political reputation during a time of national turmoil.

However, by Sunday morning, it had the opposite effect as protesters pushed back.

Hundreds of protesters, mostly students, marched Sunday through key squares in the capital and southern Iraq to show their continued support for the anti-government movement, despite al-Sadr’s reversal of position.

The movement opposes Iraq’s sectarian system and both U.S. and Iranian influence in Iraqi affairs.

Some protesters were worried, however, that the departure of al-Sadr’s supporters and his militia members from Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the hub of the protest movement, could spark a renewed security crackdown.

Al-Sadr’s followers had been giving protesters protective cover.

On Saturday, hours after al-Sadr’s supporters left protest sites in Baghdad and some southern cities, including Basra, security forces swooped in to clear areas of demonstraters and torch their sit-in tents.

At least four protesters were killed in the crackdown, officials told The Associated Press.

The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said 12 protesters had been killed in the last 48 hours, with nine of those in Baghdad, and a startling 230 wounded.