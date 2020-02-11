🔥Three portraits of Queen Elizabeth I go on display in London together for the first time🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Three famous portraits of Queen Elizabeth I have finally been brought together in public for the first time.

The trio of paintings were created to celebrate the defeat of the Spanish Armada in 1588 and are believed to have been painted shortly after the famous victory.

They will go on show in the Queen’s House at the Royal Museums Greenwich from Thursday. The museum’s own version of the painting, which was saved for the nation four years ago after a major public appeal, has been joined by two surviving versions from the collections of Woburn Abbey and the National Portrait Gallery.

All three works show the Queen in a richly embroidered dress with a seascape behind her showing different events from the defeat of the Spanish fleet which was attempting to invade Britain.

Faces of a Queen is on until August 31. Entry is free.

