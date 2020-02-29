three-more-patients-from-england-test-positive-for-coronavirus

🔥Three more patients from England test positive for coronavirus🔥

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

Three more patients from England have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of UK cases to 23, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has said.

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

Related Posts

disabled-artist-selling-her-work-to-help-a-museum-in-need

🔥Disabled artist selling her work to help a museum in need🔥

mariya smith
canadian-investors-in-100m-deal-for-ilford-rental-homes

🔥Canadian investors in £100m deal for Ilford rental homes🔥

John koli
this-country-pays-tribute-to-late-star-michael-sleggs-in-first-episode-of-series-three

🔥This Country pays tribute to late star Michael Sleggs in first episode of series three🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *