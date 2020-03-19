🔥Three Met police officers test positive for coronavirus amid fears armed units could be put out of action🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Three Met police officers have tested positive for coronavirus and 50 more are in self-isolation.

Some fear Scotland Yard’s fight against violent crime on London’s streets could be tested if the capital continues to be the pandemic’s hotspot.

Armed officers are among specialist teams that could be most affected if Covid-19 infects further officers because their highly skilled roles cannot be easily filled.

But police chiefs say London has faced the “darkest of times” before and pulled through by displaying ­resilience.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, has asked for flexibility around times the force’s 31,000 officers have to report for duty.

Armed units could be affected as staff numbers drop (Met Police)

He told the Standard: “It’s going to be difficult. At the moment there are concerns. There is a full contingency plan in place but no one knows how this will play out by next week.”

Schools are due to close to most pupils from tomorrow, but police officers are among the key workers whose children will be allowed to attend. Mr Marsh said: “Unlike most people, the majority of our officers cannot work from home.”

Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has vowed to keep her officers on the streets and overcome the fear and uncertainty caused by coronavirus.

She told the Standard this week: “I want to reassure you that much also remains the same. Our brave, dedicated and professional officers are, and will be, out there on our streets and supporting your community.

“We are here to support people and to continue to perform our primary function — to protect lives and prevent crime wherever we can.”

Police have liaised with the Government and City Hall to keep abreast of developments relating to the virus. Some officers will wear masks on duty.

Meanwhile lawyers are calling for them to be granted “key worker” status as schools shut down but courts are set to remain open. The Bar Council said its chairwoman, Amanda Pinto QC, has been in direct contact with Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland QC, calling for barristers to be classified as “key workers” in order to keep justice system running. A decision was expected later today.

Ministers said the key worker category would include doctors, nurses, and food delivery workers, and lawyers have argued they should be in the category if they are expected to continue attending court each day.

Mr Buckland said yesterday that he expected three-quarters of crown court trials in England and Wales to continue. He said: “We expect all lawyers, magistrates, jurors, witnesses, defendants and court staff to continue to attend court as required, so the interests of justice can be served.”

However, cases expected to last more than three days will not be started.