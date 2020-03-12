Three Lincoln County students self-quarantine as family member awaits coronavirus test

TROY — A Lincoln County high school student, two middle schoolers and the rest of their family have isolated themselves as they await test results to see if a family member has the coronavirus, the Lincoln County R3 superintendent announced on Wednesday.Superintendent Mark S. Penny, in a letter to parents, said the district was told of the test on Wednesday. Two of the students attend Troy South Middle School and another attends Troy Buchanan High School.The district is working closely with the Lincoln County Health Department, Penny said.

The test results have not been returned and officials said the St. Louis school had been cleaned prior to primary voting being held there Tuesday.

