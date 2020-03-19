🔥Three lifelong friends aged over 70 plan to self-isolate together while drinking wine and binge-watching The Crown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Three lifelong friends aged over 70 plan to move in with each other and and binge-watch the Crown instead of spending self-isolation by themselves.

As citizens around the world are told to stay inside to halt the spread of coronavirus, the three women from the north of England are adamant it will be much more fun to be quarantined with each other – ideally with a sufficient supply of wine to keep them going.

On Sunday the British government announced that “within the coming weeks”, every Briton aged over 70 will be told to stay at home for an extended period of time to avoid catching the virus.

Doreen, Dotty and Carol are all in their 70s and have known each other for over 40 years.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Doreen said: “We’ll have a week in our own homes in self-isolation and if we’re still fit and well then we would decide which house to go and live in.”

They are still unsure whose home they will all stay in, but the women told presenter Jayne McGubbin that all their properties have a similar number of rooms, but each house has additional unique selling points.

Doreen explained: “Dotty’s got a lovely long back garden which would be great for exercising.

“I have got a front room, in case we get tetchy with each other. That might be handy.”

She also has access to a Netflix account and said the group could watch The Crown together, adding “I think I’m the winner.” ​

The ladies also joked that they’ll be getting in a supply of wine before social distancing themselves from the world.

Having been friends for so many years, they felt it would be wrong to not be there for each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jayne said: “We’ve seen each other through divorces and loss – we go on holiday together, we look after each other.

“We feel sorry for those who are going to be out of work. The cafes are closing, the theatres – we should have been at the theatre on Friday.

“What’s going to happen to these people?”

The elderly are among those hit hardest by coronavirus, and according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) self-isolation is currently the most effective way to stop it spreading.

Speaking to Sky News, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he appreciated the new measure was “a very big ask of the elderly and vulnerable”, but said ‘it is for their own protection”.

He continued: “We’ll be setting it out with more detail when it is the right time to do so.”