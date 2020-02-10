🔥Three international female artists explore how we relate to our surroundings in new exhibition🔥

Do you ever feel lonely in urban spaces – environments seemingly devoid of any connection to the natural world?

Have you ever looked at an everyday object from a 360 perspective and observed not just what it is or what it’s intended for, but what it represents, and how it could be perceived?

What of yourself do you see in natural materials? In bronze manipulated to reveal an inner core, can you see glimpses of our own primal existence?

Find the answers to these questions in Discoveries: The Biting Point. The third in a series of Discoveries exhibitions – presented by contemporary London gallery Fiumano Clase – The Biting Point showcases the works of three eminent international female artists: Florentine Ruault, Karen Tronel and Maria Positano.

Florentine Ruault Window (2017) (Florentine Ruault )

A deep dive into our surroundings and how we perceive and react to them, for the first time the gallery have requested all three artists interact with both the space itself and one another. The results display both equilibrium and friction between creator and their creations.

Ruault’s work attempts to address the loneliness and despair which can arise from urbanised living – a detachment from nature. Through sculptures crafted in ancient materials and those that are industrial, she asks audiences to find ways of connecting our natural past to an increasingly manmade future.

Tronel distorts everyday language, objects, beings and behaviours in her work, uncovering the absurd, the unusual, the amusing. Through experimental pieces in sculpture, paint, film and more, she encourages viewers to examine ‘the norm’ with fresh eyes.

Karen Tronel, Nuff Said (2018) (Karen Tronel)

Positano focuses on our interpretation of our surroundings and experience. On a quest for self-knowledge, she attempts to come to an understanding of the forces driving the desire to create. Using ancient materials and processes, she delves into original creation, and the intent behind it.

“We are very excited to be involved in the creative journey of Positano, Ruault and Tronel,” says gallery owners Francesca Fiumano and Andrés Clase.

“Visitors are invited to experience a fascinating dialogue between three compelling and innovative contemporary artists. This is an exhibition that will challenge and delight in equal measure.”

The exhibition opens on February 7 and runs till March 15 2020.