A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people including a police officer were injured following a crash in a Sainsbury’s car park.

Officers were called to the supermarket in Pinhoe, Exeter, following reports a vehicle had collided with pedestrians on Thursday evening.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and assaulting a police officer.

A male, female and police officer were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Images form the scene in Hill Barton Road showed parts of the Sainsbury’s car park taped off with police vehicles surrounding the area.

“Police were called to Sainsbury’s in Hill Barton Road, Pinhoe, Exeter, at around 5pm today,” Devon and Cornwall Police said.

“Officers, including the NPAS helicopter, attended the scene along with paramedics.

“As a result of the incident, three people have suffered injuries; a male and a female and a police officer.”

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 551 of 12/03/20