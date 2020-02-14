🔥Three dead, one critical in head-on crash on Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis🔥

1 of 2

Crews tend to the victims of a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of Katherine Bogan.

UPDATED at 1:15 p.m. Friday with patrol correcting number of dead ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A pickup truck crossed a grassy median of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and drove into oncoming traffic Friday, killing three people and injuring four others, authorities said.The crash occurred about 11 a.m. on westbound Highway 40, near Highway N and Exit 4A. The eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and hit two passenger cars head-on, including a minivan carrying two adults and two juveniles, said Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol.At least one child in the minivan is among the dead, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the patrol.Two of the people died at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital. Thompson said the patrol initially reported incorrectly that four people had died, based on what a nurse had told investigators. The patrol soon corrected the death count to three. He said the fourth person was revived and flown to another hospital in critical condition.Thompson said he had no information about the gender or age of the victims or which vehicles they were in. He estimated the juveniles were in their late teens.The highway there has cable barriers running along the median designed to protect against crossover crashes. Thompson said the pickup apparently breached the barrier by rolling over it in the crash.