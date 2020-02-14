🔥Three dead in head-on crash on Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis🔥

1 of 2

Crews tend to the victims of a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of Katherine Bogan.

UPDATED at 2 p.m Friday with information on the highway reopening. ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A pickup truck crossed a grassy median on Highway 40 and veered into oncoming traffic Friday, killing three people and injuring four others, authorities said.The crash occurred about 11 a.m. on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Highway N and Exit 4A. The eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with two passenger cars head-on, including a minivan carrying two adults and two children, police said. At least one child in the minivan was among the dead; the other child was critically hurt, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol.The driver of the pickup suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, Thompson said. Two people in the other passenger car suffered no serious injuries, he added.Two people died at the scene and another at a hospital. Thompson said the patrol earlier reported that four people had died, based on what a nurse had told investigators. But a fourth person was revived and flown to another hospital in critical condition, he said.Thompson said he had no information about the gender or age of the victims or which vehicles they were in. He estimated the two children were in their early teens. He said he didn’t know if the four people in the minivan were related.