🔥Three coronavirus cases confirmed in Maryland: governor🔥

FILE PHOTO: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks at the “Curbing the Opioid Epidemic” session at the National Governors Association summer meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Maryland’s public health laboratory has confirmed three coronavirus cases, Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement on Thursday.

The patients contracted the disease while traveling overseas and are in good condition, Hogan said. He provided no additional details.