three-coronavirus-cases-confirmed-in-maryland:-governor

🔥Three coronavirus cases confirmed in Maryland: governor🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks at the “Curbing the Opioid Epidemic” session at the National Governors Association summer meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Maryland’s public health laboratory has confirmed three coronavirus cases, Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement on Thursday.

The patients contracted the disease while traveling overseas and are in good condition, Hogan said. He provided no additional details.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Sandra Maler

Related Posts

china-admits-“shortcomings”-as-coronavirus-infects-more-than-20,500

China admits “shortcomings” as coronavirus infects more than 20,500

mariya smith
there&apos;s-now-a-playable-final-fantasy-vii-remake-demo-on-the-playstation-store

🔥There's now a playable Final Fantasy VII Remake demo on the PlayStation store🔥

John koli
jose-mourinho-asks-if-man-utd-will-be-awarded-title-for-2017-18-after-man-city-ffp-breach

🔥Jose Mourinho asks if Man Utd will be awarded title for 2017-18 after Man City FFP breach🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *