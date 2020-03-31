Three biggest leaders of St. Louis metro want stronger response statewide from governor

ST. LOUIS — The leaders of the three most populous counties on the Missouri side of the metro area all say a more uniform response from state government could better manage the coronavirus crisis.Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has declined to issue a statewide stay-home order, opting instead to limit gatherings of more than 10 people and leaving it to local governments to issue stricter orders. Parson said Monday that his order limiting groups could be extended to May from its April 6 expiration. During an online briefing hosted by the St. Louis Regional Chamber, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said “one of our problems with the lack of a statewide response” is that activity, based on monitored traffic levels, in the western part of the county has not declined as much as traffic closer to the urban core. He suspects it could be because many of people live in Lincoln and Warren counties and have not “been restricted as to what they can and can’t do.”“In the eastern part of the county, we’re adjacent to St. Louis County, and 60 percent of the people in St. Charles County work in St. Louis County, so they’re getting the message much better than people in the western part of the county,” Ehlmann said. “That’s just one of the problems without having some kind of statewide response to this. In that regard I’d love to see the state get a little more involved.”The comments from Ehlmann, a Republican like Parson, follow Democratic St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s call last week for Parson to issue a statewide stay-home order. The city’s stay-home order goes to April 22.“It’s certainly possible, even likely that could be extended,” she said Tuesday. “But the more compliance we could have with that, perhaps the shorter that time period will be.”St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, also called for a statewide stay-home order.“It would help if Missouri had a standardized response,” Page told the business leaders Tuesday. “A stay-at-home order from the state would help us a great deal.”Though Page said the governor has helped the county obtain personal protective equipment, or PPE, and testing supplies, a statewide social distancing order could help keep rural areas from getting “an explosion of this virus.”

The spread of the virus in Missouri this past week stands out, even compared to neighbors. In Illinois, where the state is under lockdown, the number of confirmed cases grew by 237% in the same period.

