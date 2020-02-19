🔥Three bear cubs spotted 'dancing' in fairytale moment captured in Finland🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Three bear cubs appeared to dance together in a fairytale moment captured by an amateur photographer.

Valtteri Mulkahainen, a PE teacher from Sotkamo, Finland, was out walking in a forest near his home when he noticed a mother bear with her three cubs.

Hiding himself 50m away from the family, he began watching them with interest and was soon amazed to see the cubs “behaving like little children.”

Mr Mulkahainen told the Standard: “They walked on their hind legs, climbed trees and tried to push each other over.

“And then they started to move in a circle – just as if they were dancing.

“Luckily, it’s a moment I managed to capture.”

He shared the images, which he capture in June 2013, on his social media pages this week – with viewers pointing out the “magical” quality of his work.

Mr Mulkahainen said he spent all evening photographing the playful group and was amazed by their human-like interactions.

“Cubs are very similar to people,” he said. “They have fun like little children in a sandbox.

“They play, fight, fight, and then play again – it’s so interesting to watch their games.

“Watching them, I felt like they could see me, and wanted to off their dancing skills.”