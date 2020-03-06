🔥Three Ajax staff members in isolation over coronavirus fears… including ex-Liverpool player Christian Poulsen🔥

Ajax’s Eredivisie title push has been plunged into chaos after three members of their first team coaching staff were told to stay at home due to concerns over coronavirus.

Assistant coach Christian Poulsen, the former Liverpool midfielder, exercise physiologist Alessandro Schoenmaker and an unnamed physiotherapist have been instructed to self-isolate after attending a birthday party on Friday with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

“It is true that there are three preventative employees at home,” Ajax spokesperson Miel Brinkhuis told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. “The trio have no complaints.”

All three club members are being monitored, but have not shown signs of having coronavirus.

Brinkhuis added: “And if it stays that way until Thursday, the employees can resume their work at the club.”

Ajax are currently top of the Eredivisie table, ahead of AZ Alkmaar on goal difference with ten matches remaining, and are scheduled to play at Heerenveen on Saturday.

Poulsen played for Liverpool between 2010-2012 Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Additional reporting by the Press Association