🔥Thousands of London calls to 111 hotline go unanswered as coronavirus hits South-East hardest🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Thousands of calls from Londoners to the NHS 111 hotline went unanswered last week, it emerged today, as figures revealed the capital and South-East account for a third of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK.

Of the 116 cases, 25 have been in London with a further 17 in the wider South-East. This has been reflected in the scale of the demand on the helpline, which people have to call if they fear they have coronavirus.

More than 100,000 calls to NHS 111 last week went unanswered. In London, there were 17,146 calls abandoned by people who had waited at least 30 seconds to speak to a call-handler.

A total of 52,446 calls from Londoners to the helpline were answered, including from people with other health issues, though many callers experienced long waits.

PM expresses sympathy as first person in the UK dies after positive coronavirus test

Across England, 442,675 calls were made to the 111 helpline in the week ending on Sunday — 120,000 more than the same week last year — and 340,702 were answered.

It came as a London family was today in self-isolation after a parent tested positive for coronavirus. Yerbury primary school, in Islington, announced the diagnosis in a message to parents.

A British businessman who travelled from London has also been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Thailand. He had flown via Hong Kong. In further UK, developments:

An announcement was awaited this afternoon on whether a patient at a south London hospital had contracted coronavirus.

Londoners wear coronavirus masks – In pictures

The capital has only 101 spare adult critical care beds, with 87 per cent of the 764 beds occupied on March 1.

A child at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Health officials are to be asked for advice on whether the mayoral elections on May 7, and the Euro 2020 football tournament in June, should be postponed.

The Islington parent was said not to be seriously ill and the school, in Foxham Road, was remaining open.

Government ‘looking at’ slowing down coronavirus outbreak by isolating whole households

Yerbury headteacher Cassie Moss, in a message to parents, said: “A parent in the school community has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) and is in self-isolation along with their family. We have spoken to the parent and want to reassure you that they are currently experiencing mild symptoms and are well in themselves.

“The parent has not been in the school, or playground, for around a month. The rest of the family currently present with no symptoms.

“We continue to follow all Public Health England guidance. We have been told to continue to maintain high standards of hygiene and to carry on as normal. We have been advised to stay open and will continue to take advice.”

The businessman in Thailand, a company consultant, left London on February 28 and changed flights in Hong Kong the following day. He was admitted to a hospital in Thailand on Tuesday with a fever and other symptoms.

Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai, of the Thai ministry of public health, announced the case today. It brings the total number in Thailand to 48.

NHS England said winter pressures on the NHS had increased on the previous week, with an average of 608 beds a day closed due to norovirus and other winter vomiting bugs, 99 more a day than the previous week.

On Sunday, 663 of London’s 764 adult critical care beds were occupied. This included 47 of the 48 beds at the Royal Free and 80 of the 85 beds at Guy’s and St Thomas’, the two London trusts that are the specialist centres for coronavirus. It is not known how many of these beds, if any, were occupied by coronavirus patients. Yesterday it emerged that 45 of the 116 UK patients with moderate Covid-19 were in self-isolation at home.

The London Assembly will launch an investigation next week. Experts including Professor Paul Plant, interim health director to the Mayor, Dr Deborah Turbitt, deputy director for health protection in London and Dr Vin Diwakar, London regional medical director, NHS England, will be asked for any likely impact on the City Hall elections and Euro 2020. Wembley is due to host seven games, including both semi-finals and the final, and a fan zone for 30,000 supporters is planned in Greenwich park.

An NHS spokesman said: “NHS staff are working round the clock to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, with 111 services dealing with over 120,000 more calls than the same week last year. That’s why we’re already recruiting 500 additional initial call responders to answer up to 20,000 more 111 calls every day, with further staffing increases in train, providing a new online service which can provide advice at the touch of a button.”