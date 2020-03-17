🔥Thousands of federal employees to receive paid vacation since they can’t work from home🔥

OTTAWA — Thousands of federal bureaucrats who were told to work from home because of the COVID-19 virus are now on paid vacation so as to avoid overloading their work servers.

“Employees who perform non-critical services have been asked to stay home, on paid leave, from March 15 to April 5, after which the Canada Revenue Agency will re-evaluate the situation,” a spokesperson for the agency confirmed by email.

CRA is just one of many federal departments who is asking staff who are working from home to stay off internal servers if they aren’t working on core or critical services.

That’s because most ministries have significant limitations to how many people can simultaneously access work servers from outside the office.

Thus, thousands of bureaucrats are now effectively on paid vacation if they require access to office networks to do their jobs. This is most usually the case if the work involves sensitive information, such as classified-, secret- or even some protected-level documents or dossiers.

At Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), employees who aren’t delivering “essential services” are asked to only access the department’s network during a 2-hour window, between 8pm and 10pm (EDT) so they can “retrieve documents and update e-mail”.

In the meantime, staff is “exceptionally” asked to use their personal email for unclassified information when possible.

The Department of National Defence also issued a directive late last week advising that only “essential core activities” will be maintained until at least April 6, 2020. Thus, all other staff should remain at home and stay away from the department’s remote system.

“Only DND staff conducting essential core activities should access the internal network from home. This is to minimize burden on the Information Management and IT systems. Everyone else can continue to work remotely through other means (access to emails on work smartphones, which don’t use the same network resources, downloading required documents from the network and then working offline, etc.), a DND spokesperson wrote to the National Post.

