🔥Thousands evacuated as days of torrential rain cause 'historic' floods in Mississippi🔥

Mississippi was facing “historic” floods today as thousands of residents were evacuated after days of torrential rain.

Waters in the fast-rising Pearl river were expected to peak today, prompting a warning from the governor that the state faced a “precarious situation that can turn at any moment”.

Tate Reeves said Mississippi should prepare for “the third worst flood” in its history.

“This is a historic, unprecedented flood,” he warned.

Abandoned vehicles are semi submerged in floodwater from the Pearl River (AP)

In Jackson, the capital, residents used canoes, kayaks and small fishing boats to check on their houses and give lifts to neighbours.

Some were able to get inside, while others peeked into windows to see what damage had been done inside.

A house address sign floats as water from the Pearl River floods (AP)

Outside their homes, floodwaters lapped at mailboxes, street signs and cars left in driveways.

Severe weather started hitting the state on February 10.

Floodwaters lapped at mailboxes, street signs and cars (AP)

More rain is forecast for tomorrow and Wednesday.

“It will be days before waters start to recede,” Mr Reeves said.