🔥Thor: Love And Thunder Will Include The Guardians Of The Galaxy, According To Vin Diesel🔥

During the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thor Odinson met the Guardians of the Galaxy and quickly established a fun rapport with them, particularly Rocket Raccoon and Groot. Avengers: Endgame ended with the God of Thunder leaving Earth with the Guardians, and according to Vin Diesel, a.k.a. the voice of Groot, some of the Guardians will show up in 2021’s Thor: Love and Thunder. In the actor’s words:

I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park. He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.

Vin Diesel delivered the following comments while promoting his new movie Bloodshot to Comicbook.com. Although we already knew that familiar faces like Jane Foster, Valkyrie and Korg would be back for Thor: Love and Thunder, this is the first mention of the Guardians of the Galaxy showing up in the God of Thunder’s fourth movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder storms into theaters on November 5, 2021. Be sure to look through our Marvel movies guide to learn what else the MCU has on the way.