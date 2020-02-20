Thompson Street Capital Partners acquires plumbing contractor

CLAYTON — The private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners announced Thursday that it has acquired a residential plumbing contractor.The business, Len the Plumber, serves parts of Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Washington, D.C.Len the Plumber CEO Jeff Cooper said in a statement that his business was looking for an equity partner that could help execute an aggressive merger and acquisition strategy.”After evaluating multiple options, it was clear that TSCP was the right choice for us to take LTP to the next level, because of their work ethic, culture, and systematic approach to managing a large funnel of deal opportunities,” Cooper said.

The verdict is expected to hold far-reaching implications for a wave of similar litigation.

Thompson Street Capital Partners founder and Managing Partner Jim Cooper. Handout photo.