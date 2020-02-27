Thomas, Williams crush homers for early lead vs. star-dappled Astros lineup

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas concentrates on the mechanics of his swing outside the batting cages during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — So far the way to stand out — or keep up — in the derby to play the outfield with the Cardinals has had little to do with how the candidates play the position, and everything to do with how they hit over it.Lane Thomas and Justin Williams, two of the outfielders jockeying for a spot on the opening day roster or even in the starting lineup, slugged home runs to give the Cardinals an early lead against Houston. Thomas tagged a 3-2 pitch for a home run to the left-field berm at Fit Team Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, and two batters later Williams jumped on the first pitch from a reliever, sending it swiftly to the batter’s eye in center.Thomas’ home run effectively ended the start by Houston Astros righthander Jose Urquidy. Williams’ homer greeted No. 90, Justin Ferrell, for what proved to be a difficult inning for the righthander.The Cardinals pounced for three runs and lead 3-0 going into the top of the third inning. Ferrell also walked the bases loaded and had a wild pitch before finding a way to get Rangel Ravelo to fly out to end the inning.The split-squad game against the Astros is the Cardinals’ first look at some of Houston’s starters after they were outed as cheaters by the commissioner’s investigation. The entire Astros’ opening-day infield is starting opposite the Cardinals, and that includes Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, two players who have been scrutinized the most for their role in a 2017 scheme to use tech and a trash can to steal signs. Shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been the most public with apologies for participating in the scandal, is also starting against the Cardinals.Each has been greeted with boos from their home crowd.And fastballs from the Cardinals’ gifted lefty starter.Whiel Kwang-Hyun Kim scored the start back at Roger Dean Stadium, Genesis Cabrera received the start against the Astros’ A-list infielder. They were overmatched this early in spring.Cabrera struck out two batters — both of them looking at a breaking ball — and held the Astros to one hit through his two scoreless innings. Cabrera faced four batters in his second inning, got a called first-pitch strike on each of them, and finished the inning on 11 pitches, 10 of which were strikes. He sizzled a 95-mph fastball past Martin Maldonado, the final batter he faced.Against Bregman, a candidate for the AL MVP this past season, Cabrera threw three pitches, all of them fastballs. Bregman fouled off a 96-mph pitch, fouled off a 95-mph fastball, and then chopped a 95-mph fastball to the waiting glove of third baseman Tommy Edman.The Astros got one ball out of the infield against Cabrera.It was not the single.The Cardinals had the shift on for AL Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez, and he lashed a two-strike off-speed pitch to the left side of the infield. There stood third baseman Edman all alone. Edman backhanded the grounder, but his throw across to first took Rangel Ravelo off the base. Alvarez was awarded a hit by the official scorer.Cabrera finished his day with 23 pitches thrown, touching 96 mph, sitting around 94-95, and he threw 19 strikes.This story will be updated with games detail through the afternoon.

