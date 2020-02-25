🔥Thomas Muller aims cheeky dig at Arsenal after Serge Gnabry shows talents again in Chelsea rout🔥

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller aimed a cheeky dig at Arsenal after their former player Serge Gnabry once again excelled on his return to London.

The Germany international scored twice as Bayern all-but put their Champions League last-16 tie to bed with a 3-0 thrashing of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

That display comes in the same season as Gnabry destroyed Tottenham in the competition’s group stage, scoring four times in a remarkable 7-2 rout.

When asked by Sky Germany whether Gnabry’s record in the capital was ‘crazy’, Muller replied: “Yeah. Arsenal are perhaps asking themselves that.”

Gnabry made his Premier League debut for the Gunners at the age of 17 after joining Stuttgart, but after failing to nail down a regular starting berth was loaned out to West Brom, where he struggled under Tony Pulis.

He left Arsenal to join Werder Bremen in the summer of 2016, staying just one season before moving to Bayern, where he has blossomed.

Speaking to BT Sport after Tuesday night games, Gnabry expressed his love of playing in London: “I have a lot of friends here. A lot of them were in the stands tonight and I think they were giving me good power.”