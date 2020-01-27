🔥Thomas Markle hits out at Meghan and Harry for “embarrassing” decision and for ‘hurting the Queen’🔥

Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, insisted he just wants to ‘get his family back together’ in a live interview on Good Morning Britain today.

The 75-year-old told TV hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that tensions between himself, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry should be worked in private, rather than in the press – but also said he had “trouble buying” the idea his daughter had suffered racist treatment by the press.

“Making this a big drama for the world every day is ridiculous,” he said when speaking about the coverage that Meghan endures.

“It’s a family problem, it should be solved as a family problem.”

Thomas, who noted he has not received any contact from either Harry or Meghan, noted that while he loved his daughter, he found their decision to step away fro royal duties as “very confusing” and wondered whether the problems between them as a “misunderstanding that should’ve been worked out”.

However, he also reckons either one of the couple should be able to come to him after he has sent them letters to which he has had no response.

Thomas said: “If they want to get in touch with me, I’m sure it won’t be a problem. They know how to get in touch with me.”

Reflecting on how he wasn’t in attendance for this May 2018 wedding, Thomas admitted he was “sad” to miss out – but was grateful to Prince Charles for walking Meghan down the aisle.

“The ceremony was beautiful and I’m thankful and honoured for Charles – but I wished it had been me [to accompany the bride].” he said.

Nonetheless, the retired TV production worker also believes Harry should have been more traditional with his proposal and spoken to Thomas in person when planning their nuptials, rather than over the phone.

He told Piers and Susanna: “In hindsight, I think a royal who has a plane when we’ve he wants it could have come to Mexico to ask for her hand for me.”

Rejecting the thought that Meghan is attacked without justification or possibly with racist intent, Thomas claimed: “I’m having trouble buying that.

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I think England is far more liberal than the United States with race.

Ruling out the possibility of her being bullied, he also said he thinks criticism levelled against her is “justified”.

“Have a family member ghost you and see how you feel,” he continued.

Thomas began his interview in uncompromising fashion by suggesting Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from royal duties was both “embarrassing” and ‘hurtful’ to the Queen.

But he also said that the upside to upcoming legal action over the publication of a letter in a Sunday tabloid could help bring them all back together.

“If it come to meeting them in a courtroom that’s great, at least I get to meet them,” Thomas – who has not met baby grandson Archie in person.

– Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am

