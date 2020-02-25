thomas-frank-warns-brentford-players-that-luton-clash-will-be-&apos;completely-different&apos;-from-7-0-drubbing

🔥Thomas Frank warns Brentford players that Luton clash will be 'completely different' from 7-0 drubbing🔥

News
John koli0

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has warned his side about showing any complacency on Tuesday night as they face Luton Town for the first time since thrashing them 7-0.

The Bees’ huge win at the end of November – which included a hat-trick from young midfielder Josh Dasilva – was their biggest for 25 years.

Brentford have since continued their fine form and can climb to third in the Championship on Tuesday by beating Luton, who are bottom.

Given their thumping win last time it should be a straightforward night for the Bees, but Frank said: “It will be a completely different game.

“For two reasons – they are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the league and they lost big last time.

“We just know Luton will come with everything.

“We need to make sure we come out there and are really, really aware of everything that can happen on the pitch.

“They didn’t perform well [last time] and we performed top. I don’t think that will happen again, 100 per cent.

“If we want to be a top team, top teams show top attitude. So no matter what is thrown against us we are ready for it.

“I said to the players: ‘One thing is for sure, this is going to be a totally different game against Luton’.”

Related Posts

nancy-pelosi-defends-tearing-up-trump&apos;s-state-of-the-union-speech-saying-it-was-the-&apos;courteous&apos;-thing-to-do

Nancy Pelosi defends tearing up Trump's State of the Union speech saying it was the 'courteous' thing to do

John koli
us.-state-department-warns-americans-against-china-travel-over-virus

U.S. State Department warns Americans against China travel over virus

mariya smith
michael-barrymore-knows-more-than-he&apos;s-revealed,-says-father-of-man-found-dead-in-pool

Michael Barrymore knows more than he's revealed, says father of man found dead in pool

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *