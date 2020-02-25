🔥Thomas Frank warns Brentford players that Luton clash will be 'completely different' from 7-0 drubbing🔥

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has warned his side about showing any complacency on Tuesday night as they face Luton Town for the first time since thrashing them 7-0.

The Bees’ huge win at the end of November – which included a hat-trick from young midfielder Josh Dasilva – was their biggest for 25 years.

Brentford have since continued their fine form and can climb to third in the Championship on Tuesday by beating Luton, who are bottom.

Given their thumping win last time it should be a straightforward night for the Bees, but Frank said: “It will be a completely different game.

“For two reasons – they are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the league and they lost big last time.

“We just know Luton will come with everything.

“We need to make sure we come out there and are really, really aware of everything that can happen on the pitch.

“They didn’t perform well [last time] and we performed top. I don’t think that will happen again, 100 per cent.

“If we want to be a top team, top teams show top attitude. So no matter what is thrown against us we are ready for it.

“I said to the players: ‘One thing is for sure, this is going to be a totally different game against Luton’.”