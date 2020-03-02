🔥Thom Yorke joins All Points East 2020 line-up: How to get tickets🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Thom Yorke will perform a solo acoustic show as part of this summer’s All Points East festival.

Unlike on his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tours, where he performs alongside Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barr, the Radiohead frontman will take to the stage alone in Victoria Park.

The set will come in support of headliners Massive Attack on May 24, joining the likes of Nils Frahm, Young Fathers and Neneh Cherry.

Alfa Mist and Jacques Green are the other additions to the line-up on the day, with Sevdaliza, Fatoumata Diawara, TNGHT, GAIKA, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor already confirmed.

Elsewhere, All Points East has locked in Bombay Bicycle Club, Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, The Kooks and The Wombats as its other headliners, spread across two weekends in May.

The best London music festivals in 2020

How to get tickets to see Thom Yorke at All Points East

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £59.95. Buy them here.

All Points East 2020 line-up — so far

Friday May 22

Bombay Bicycle Club

Loyle Carner

Lianne La Havas

Everything Everything

Nadine Shah

Nick Hakim

Nilüfer Yanya

The Orielles

Gengahr

Liz Lawrence

Saturday May 23

Tame Impala

Caribou

Glass Animals

Whitney

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Kelly Lee Owens

Holy F***

The Avalanches

Låpsley

Yellow Days

Sir Was

Crumb

TOPS

Faye Webster

OTHERLiiNE

Jessy Lanza

Sunday May 24

Massive Attack

Thom Yorke

Nils Frahm

Young Fathers

Neneh Cherry

Sevdaliza

Fatoumata Diawara

TNGHT

Gaika

Skinny Pelembe

Hotel Lux

Mad Professor — Dubs ‘Mezzanine’ Live

Alfa Mist

Jacques Green

Friday May 29

Kraftwerk 3D

Iggy Pop

Johnny Marr

The Orb

Chromatics

Anna Calvi

Kim Gordon

Grandmaster Flash

Jehnny Beth

John Maus

Saturday May 30

The Kooks

The Wombats

Tom Walker

Jake Bugg

Gabrielle Alpin

Gang of Youths

The Lathums

Bloxx

Lauran Hibberd