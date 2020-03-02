🔥Thom Yorke joins All Points East 2020 line-up: How to get tickets🔥
Thom Yorke will perform a solo acoustic show as part of this summer’s All Points East festival.
Unlike on his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tours, where he performs alongside Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barr, the Radiohead frontman will take to the stage alone in Victoria Park.
The set will come in support of headliners Massive Attack on May 24, joining the likes of Nils Frahm, Young Fathers and Neneh Cherry.
Alfa Mist and Jacques Green are the other additions to the line-up on the day, with Sevdaliza, Fatoumata Diawara, TNGHT, GAIKA, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor already confirmed.
Elsewhere, All Points East has locked in Bombay Bicycle Club, Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, The Kooks and The Wombats as its other headliners, spread across two weekends in May.
How to get tickets to see Thom Yorke at All Points East
Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £59.95. Buy them here.
All Points East 2020 line-up — so far
Friday May 22
Bombay Bicycle Club
Loyle Carner
Lianne La Havas
Everything Everything
Nadine Shah
Nick Hakim
Nilüfer Yanya
The Orielles
Gengahr
Liz Lawrence
Saturday May 23
Tame Impala
Caribou
Glass Animals
Whitney
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Kelly Lee Owens
Holy F***
The Avalanches
Låpsley
Yellow Days
Sir Was
Crumb
TOPS
Faye Webster
OTHERLiiNE
Jessy Lanza
Sunday May 24
Massive Attack
Thom Yorke
Nils Frahm
Young Fathers
Neneh Cherry
Sevdaliza
Fatoumata Diawara
TNGHT
Gaika
Skinny Pelembe
Hotel Lux
Mad Professor — Dubs ‘Mezzanine’ Live
Alfa Mist
Jacques Green
Friday May 29
Kraftwerk 3D
Iggy Pop
Johnny Marr
The Orb
Chromatics
Anna Calvi
Kim Gordon
Grandmaster Flash
Jehnny Beth
John Maus
Saturday May 30
The Kooks
The Wombats
Tom Walker
Jake Bugg
Gabrielle Alpin
Gang of Youths
The Lathums
Bloxx
Lauran Hibberd