This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee has been canceled

Sebastian Shields, 12, of Saco, Maine, reacts as he waits for his turn to compete in the second round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky

The Scripps National Spelling Bee won’t be held as scheduled this year because of the coronavirus.Scripps informed The Associated Press of its decision Friday morning, citing recommendations against large gatherings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the ongoing state of emergency in Maryland.The bee was scheduled for the week of May 24 at its longtime venue, a convention center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, just outside Washington.Scripps said it would try to reschedule the bee for later this year but it did not commit to a new date. It’s possible the bee won’t be held at all.Rescheduling would potentially require adjustments to eligibility rules and qualifying. Some local and regional bees have been postponed because of the virus, preventing spellers from qualifying for nationals. And the bee has historically been open to students only through the eighth grade. A bee held this fall would presumably include ninth-graders.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

