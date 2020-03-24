🔥This west London mews house offers a masterclass in maximising space🔥

Think of a pair of fashion designers and you might expect a couple of moody egotists. Not so with Catherine Teatum, 35, half of rapidly rising award-winning fashion duo Teatum Jones.

With her fashion partner, Rob Jones, Catherine creates bold, colourful, pattern-based designs.

Maybe hardworking Catherine is extra grounded because she’s one of five siblings. Her brothers Tom, 47, and James, 37, are architects with their own practice, specialising in stylish homes to let.

Catherine and her brothers get on well and know each other’s tastes so it was not surprising that Tom and James took on the redesign of her small mews house in Shepherd’s Bush.

They gutted the 870sq ft two-storey house, opened it up, added an extra floor with one room and a roof terrace, and reversed the normal living arrangement, putting two bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor, with a generous live/work space above.

This sunny room is a joy, sleek with pale birch ply and coloured concrete, and packed with hideaway storage because Catherine has lots of stuff, including books.

At the top of the birch stairs, a sculptural birch tower contains a nook with charging stations on one side and a drinks cabinet on the other, by the built-in seating area.

Inside Catherine Teatum’s live/work mews masterpiece

The house is bold and clean-lined, calm where it needs to be and full of well-considered colour — Catherine’s speciality.

On the ground floor, dark green and rough-cast concrete in the main bedroom creates a soothing, forest-like atmosphere.

But upstairs, a specially mixed and arty pinkish-red floor, swirled like strawberry water-ice, contrasts with a beautiful pink concrete worktop and splashback for the bespoke run of kitchen cabinetry.

Above it, a big cut-out allows light in from the new floor and adds double height. This top floor is reached by another stair, with a birch library alongside.

Chic: birch ply and pink concrete go beautifully together (Ingrid Rasmussen for Habitat)

Finally, the big surprise is a perforated steel walkway in lacy powder-coated white steel, which scatters dappled light.

The walkway gives on to sliding glass doors to the terrace that spans the building and provides plenty of space for a table, chairs and plants. A glass side wall to the small living room up there allows more light into the main room below.

The brothers bought the mews house in a row of similar properties in 2001. The former coach house had been converted in the Seventies into a boxy, two-storey home with living rooms below and three small bedrooms above, and a flat roof.

870sq ft two-storey mews house in 2001: £262,000Cost of works (inc. fees): £290,0001,100sq ft property today: £1.28million

“It was small and carpeted, it made you wince,” James says. But architects always find potential. And even though there were no roof extensions in the street, they were sure they could buck the trend.

Being in central Shepherd’s Bush, it was easy to let the house as it was. Then in 2015, Catherine took it over.

Working night and day on collections, she came home to sleep. But eventually she had a powwow with Tom and James over how they could transform it — quickly — into a place with the superb daylight she needed to design, and a calm atmosphere.

Like most working Londoners she adds: “I don’t have time for admin. I wanted it up and running: wi-fi, streaming, phones, everything.”

Opening up: a glass wall in the top room brings in light (Ingrid Rasmussen for Habitat)

For light and space, it was vital to open up the house and add a top floor. The brothers showed the planner aerial photos of the local area in which 50 per cent of rooflines had been altered.

The planner agreed, as long as the roofline was only one metre higher, with a black steel screen of a parapet at the front, to hide everything from the street.

To achieve the low roofline the brothers decided to drop all the ceiling levels. Fortunately, the ground floor was very tall, which made this possible.

Colour flair: Catherine suggested this deepish grey (Ingrid Rasmussen for Habitat)

They also suggested putting bedrooms below in order to get one big light room above. Catherine was dubious: “I’m a bad sleeper.”

And at first, she also wasn’t sure of their idea of a dark green bedroom, including the bedroom shutters and also in the bathroom, with self-coloured MDF.

But she found she enjoyed it and the street is quiet at night, especially with the shutters closed. Finally, the brothers put pocket doors everywhere, to maximise space.

Catherine okayed all their material and colour ideas, being very sensitive to materials, texture and colour. They found it easy to agree.

Catherine suggested the quite deep grey of the studio walls, and her eye is faultless, because in such bright light it is a great foil for the red-pink floor and luminous birch ply.

The building was stripped back to bare brick in just 16 weeks last year, followed by a three-month fit-out. Considering the huge quantity of bespoke joinery, that’s impressive.

And so is the result. The brothers have added almost 50 per cent extra space and achieved a total transformation. “I just couldn’t believe the sheer difference in the space,” Catherine grins.

“And my second thought was, how can I keep it this clean and tidy?”

