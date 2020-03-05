🔥This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 8)🔥

HEADLINES: The latest developments on coronavirusDr. Jon LaPook reports. See also: The facts about coronavirus: What you need to know (“Sunday Morning,” 3/1/20)

COVER STORY: NappingWhoever said “You snooze, you lose,” never met Brian Halligan, CEO of a Boston-area tech company, who admits he sleeps on the job. And researchers say that can be a good thing: An afternoon nap has been found to improve performance, cognition and memory, and reduce frustration. Need proof? How about the 2013 Boston Red Sox, who put a nap room in the clubhouse, on their way to earning their World Series championship rings? Susan Spencer talks with sleep doctors and historians about the restorative effects of naps; how our sleep architecture has changed over time; and why sleep-deprived Americans spend almost $30 billion a year on items (from weighted napping blankets to sleep-enhancing pajamas) geared toward helping them catch some shuteye. For more info: Brian Halligan, HubSpotFollow @bhalligan on TwitterDr. Charles Czeisler, Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, BostonRoger Ekirch, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va.”At Day’s Close: Night in Times Past” by A. Roger Ekirch (W.W. Norton), in Trade Paperback and eBook, available via AmazonDayna Johnson, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University, Atlanta ALMANAC: The Marx BrothersFor more info: marx-brothers.orgSee also: Remembering Groucho Marx (“Sunday Morning,” 8/16/07)Almanac: Margaret Dumont (“Sunday Morning,” 10/20/19) LITERATURE: Insta-poetrySocial media is leading a revival in interest in poetry, as correspondent Mireya Villarreal spells out.

“Riverdance” is marking 25 years with a new production returning to Radio City Music Hall in New York.

STAGE: RiverdanceIn the 1990s “Riverdance,” a boisterous celebration of Irish music and clog dancing, became an unlikely show-biz phenomenon, with sold-out performances around the globe. Now it’s back with a 25th anniversary show, headed for New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with John McColgan and Moya Doherty, producers of the original “Riverdance” and its newest iteration, and with 22-year-old clog dancer Amy-Mae Dolan, who has never known a world without “Riverdance.”For more info: “Riverdance” (Official site)”Riverdance” U.S. tour datesFollow @Riverdance on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTubeRiverdance Dancer Application FormFollow Amy-Mae Dolan on Instagram HARTMAN: Norah and Dan

St. Louis Red Cross Motor Corps personnel wear masks as they hold stretchers next to ambulances in preparation for victims of the influenza epidemic, October 1918.

HISTORY: The 1918 fluThe pandemic of H1N1 virus in 1918 infected about one-third of the world’s population, causing at least 50 million deaths, including more than a half-million in the United States. Martha Teichner reports.

The Dixie Chicks: Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire.

MUSIC: The Dixie ChicksThe Dixie Chicks, comprised of lead singer Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, are one of the biggest female music acts of all time, with tens of millions of records sold, and 13 Grammy Awards. They talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about the Iraq War controversy that led to boycotts and blacklists of their music over comments made about President George W. Bush, and how failed relationships became a source of inspiration for their upcoming album, “Gaslighter,” their first studio album together since 2006’s Grammy-winning smash “Taking the Long Way.”Watch the official music video of “Gaslighter” by the Dixie Chicks:

For more info: Dixie Chicks (Official site)Tour infoPre-order “Gaslighter” by the Dixie Chicks (Columbia Records), available May 1 via Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and Spotify

The “This Is Us” star tells “CBS Sunday Morning” that, after four failed TV pilots, “I was kind of at the point where I was like, ‘Maybe this acting thing is done for me.'”

SUNDAY PROFILE: Mandy MooreMandy Moore was a certified teen pop star, and a regular presence on MTV, before stretching into acting. Just a few years ago, she had been so shaken by a divorce and lack of acting work she considered leaving Hollywood. But that was before landing a starring role in a show that exceeded all expectations, the TV hit “This Is Us.” Moore talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about a young girl’s music dreams, and a woman realizing her dreams with her new album, “Silver Landings,” a collaboration with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.PREVIEW: Why singer-actress Mandy Moore nearly walked away from the entertainment businessTo watch Mandy Moore perform “Save a Little For Yourself,” from her album, “Silver Landings,” click on the video player below:

For more info: “Silver Landings” by Mandy Moore (Verve Forecast), available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, iTunes and SpotifyFollow @ThemandyMoore on Twitter, Facebook and Instagrammandymooreofficial.comMandy Moore tour info”This Is Us” (NBC) PASSAGE: TBD CALENDAR: Week of March 9″Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports. NATURE: TBD WEB EXCLUSIVES:

All parts of the death camas are poisonous, but the bulbs are the part most people accidentally eat, having mistaken them for wild onions or blue camas before they bloom.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Plants that steal or kill for nutrientsSeveral rare plant species found at New York's Letchworth State Park don't rely on photosynthesis to survive. TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (March 6) – Coming soon!Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of events this coming week.

