🔥This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 1)🔥

COVER STORY: Full disclosure – The complicated truth about secret settlementsIn the wake of widespread revelations about sexual harassment that have brought down dozens of powerful men (including Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein), the role of non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs, has come under heavy scrutiny. Critics say these deals, where both parties agree to keep quiet about a harassment allegation in exchange for money, can be used to protect serial offenders. Former news anchor Gretchen Carlson and her Fox News colleague Julie Roginsky talk with Faith Salie about Lift Our Voices, an organization they helped found that advocates for laws banning the use of confidentiality agreements in sexual harassment settlements. Salie also talks with University of Pennsylvania Law School professor David Hoffman and attorney Debra Katz about the harm NDAs can do.For more info: Lift Our VoicesDavid Hoffman, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law SchoolDebra Katz, Katz, Marshall & Banks, LLP ALMANAC: Typewriters

ARCHITECTURE: Rem KoolhaasAt New York’s Guggenheim Museum, a thought-provoking exhibition recently opened with virtually no art. Its subject? Rural spaces. “Countryside: The Future” is presented by a man famous for designing buildings that define urban skylines, Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. He spoke with correspondent Seth Doane about his highly-anticipated show aimed at bringing focus to life outside cities, which makes up 98 percent of the world.For more info: Rem Koolhaas, OMA”Countryside, The Future” at the Guggenheim Museum, New York City (through August 14, 2020) | Ticket infoExhibition catalogue: “Countryside, A Report” by AMO/Rem Koolhaas (Guggenheim/Taschen), in Trade Paperback, available via Amazon

The “This Is Us” star tells “CBS Sunday Morning” that, after four failed TV pilots, “I was kind of at the point where I was like, ‘Maybe this acting thing is done for me.'”

MUSIC: Mandy MooreMandy Moore was a certified teen pop star, and a regular presence on MTV, before stretching into acting. Just a few years ago, she had been so shaken by a divorce and lack of acting work she considered leaving Hollywood. But that was before landing a starring role in a show that exceeded all expectations, the TV hit “This Is Us.” Moore talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about a young girl’s music dreams, and a woman realizing her dreams with her new album, “Silver Landings,” a collaboration with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.PREVIEW: Why singer-actress Mandy Moore nearly walked away from the entertainment businessTo watch Mandy Moore perform “Save a Little For Yourself,” from her album, “Silver Landings,” click on the video player below:

For more info:”Silver Landings” by Mandy Moore (Verve Forecast), to be released March 6, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, iTunes and SpotifyFollow @TheMandyMoore on Twitter, Facebook and Instagrammandymooreofficial.comMandy Moore tour info”This Is Us” (NBC) PASSAGE: Clive Cussler

SUNDAY PROFILE: Paulina Porizkova: “It’s really freaking hard to be a woman over 50″The Czech emigre supermodel was a familiar cover girl in the 1980s and ’90s and became the face of Estée Lauder. But now, Paulina Porizkova tells “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason, the modeling shoots are much rarer, and the death last September of her husband, Ric Ocasek of The Cars, left her with a shocking surprise.For more info: Follow Paulina Porizkova on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter HARTMAN: Goalie TELEVISION: Vanna WhiteSince 1982, Vanna White has demonstrated that no one reveals letters better than her. Correspondent Mo Rocca profiles the “Wheel of Fortune” hostess, and also speaks with Pat Sajak about their long partnership.For more info: Follow Vanna White on Instagram, Facebook and TwitterFollow “Wheel of Fortune” on Instagram”Wheel of Fortune” (Official site) OPINION: TBD

HEALTH: Coronavirus – What you need to knowA Q&A with Dr. Jon LaPook. CALENDAR: Week of March 2″Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports. NATURE: TBD WEB EXCLUSIVES: TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (February 28) – Coming soon!Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of events this coming week.

