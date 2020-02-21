🔥This week on “Sunday Morning” (February 23)🔥

Epic, the Wisconsin-based company which develops software for sharing medical records, was instrumental in creating displays of patient information in this trauma room at the Mayo Clinic.

CBS News

COVER STORY: Medical recordsCorrespondent Lee Cowan reports on an unusual Wisconsin company that is changing the way medical records are kept, accessed and disseminated.For more info: Epic Systems Corporation, Verona, Wis. ALMANAC: “Remember the Alamo!”February 23, 1836 marked the beginning of the Mexican army’s 13-day siege upon the Alamo mission in what is today San Antonio, Texas. Jane Pauley reports. For more info: The Alamo, San AntonioRemembering the Alamo (Smithsonian Magazine, April 2004)”The Alamo” (1960) available on Blu-ray and DVD”The Alamo” (2004) available on Blu-ray and DVD

Artist Betye Saar with correspondent Serena Altschul.

Sonja Flemming/CBS News

ART: Assemblage artist Betye SaarIn recent months 93-year-old artist Betye Saar has been cast in the spotlight with major shows in New York City and Los Angeles, both met with glowing reviews. Saar’s primary art form is assemblage – sculptures made from found items that she pieces together, often addressing spirituality and black oppression – that turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. Correspondent Serna Altschul reports.For more info: betyesaar.net”Betye Saar: Call and Response” at the Resnick Pavilion of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (through April 5, 2020) | Ticket infoExhibition catalogue: “Betye Saar: Call and Response” by Carol S. Eliel (Prestel), available via Amazon”Betye Saar” The Legends of ‘Black Girl’s Window'” at the Museum of Modern Art (exhibition closed) | Audio playlistExhibition catalogue: “Betye Saar: Black Girl’s Window” by Esther Adler and Christophe Cherix (MoMA), in Trade Paperback, available via Amazon BUSINESS: Bob’s Red MillAt 91, Bob Moore is an unexpected celebrity in the whole natural and organic foods industry, as the face of the company he founded, Bob’s Red Mill. He talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about his recipe for success.For more info: bobsredmill.com HARTMAN: TBD

Architect Rem Koolhaas with correspondent Seth Doane.

ARCHITECTURE: Rem KoolhaasAt New York’s Guggenheim Museum this past week, a thought-provoking exhibition opened with virtually no art. Its subject? Rural spaces. “Countryside: The Future” is presented by a man famous for designing buildings that define urban skylines, Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. He spoke with correspondent Seth Doane about his highly-anticipated show aimed at bringing focus to life outside cities, which makes up 98 percent of the world.For more info: Rem Koolhaas, OMA”Countryside, The Future” at the Guggenheim Museum, New York City (through August 14, 2020) | Ticket infoExhibition catalogue: “Countryside, A Report” by AMO/Rem Koolhaas (Guggenheim/Taschen), in Trade Paperback, available via Amazon

Academy Award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss.

CBS News

MOVIES: Richard DreyfusTurner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz sits down with the Academy Award-winning actor. OPINION: TBD

George Washington’s Mount Vernon, where the Revolutionary War commander and first President of the United States spent his final years.

CBS News

COVER STORY: George Washington’s retirementThrough eight grueling years of the Revolutionary War, and another eight as the first President of the United States, George Washington was sustained by a dream, of the day he would return to Mount Vernon, his beloved plantation high above the Potomac River, where at 65 years old he aspired to a peaceful retirement as a farmer. But that’s not quite how it turned out. His post-presidency was filled with controversy, intrigue, and personal torment. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Chip Reid visits Mount Vernon, and talks with Jonathan Horn, author of “Washington’s End: The Final Years and Forgotten Struggle.”For more info: “Washington’s End: The Final Years and Forgotten Struggle” by Jonathan Horn (Scribner), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via AmazonGeorge Washington’s Mount Vernon CALENDAR: Week of February 24″Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports. NATURE: Frozen waterfall WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Sea otters resting in Monterey Bay.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Marine biology at Monterey BayThe waters off the California town made famous by John Steinbeck's "Cannery Row" feature one of the most productive and diverse marine ecosystems in the world. TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (February 21) – Coming soon!Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of events this coming week.

