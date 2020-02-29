this-week-on-“face-the-nation,”-march-1,-2020

🔥This week on “Face the Nation,” March 1, 2020🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:Senator Bernie Sanders, @BernieSandersFormer FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, @ScottGottliebMD Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBSEd O’Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent, @edokeefeHow to watch “Face the Nation”Date: Sunday, March 1, 2020TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listingsRadio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-goFree online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Related Posts

lana-del-rey-joins-glastonbury-line-up:-american-singer-to-play-pyramid-stage-in-2020

🔥Lana Del Rey joins Glastonbury line-up: American singer to play Pyramid Stage in 2020🔥

John koli
melania-trump-wears-custom-black-dolce-&-gabbana-skirt-suit-to-the-state-of-the-union-address

Melania Trump wears custom black Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit to the State of the Union address

John koli
49ers’-raheem-mostert-calls-a-reverse,-returns-super-bowl-jersey-to-chiefs’-damien-williams

49ers’ Raheem Mostert calls a reverse, returns Super Bowl jersey to Chiefs’ Damien Williams

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *