🔥This week on “Face the Nation,” February 16, 2020🔥

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 2020 candidate, @amyklobuchar2020 candidate Tom Steyer, @TomSteyerSen. John Kennedy, Louisiana, @SenJohnKennedyDr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH, @NIAIDNewsPanelists: Amy Walter( @amyewalter) , Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) , Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS), Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe)How to watch “Face the Nation”Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listingsRadio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-goFree online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

