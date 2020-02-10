🔥This Valentine's Day I'm freezing my eggs — with no shame and loud music to distract from the needles🔥

How are you marking this Friday? Perhaps you’ve sent someone an offensive card from Scribbler, or booked a 90-minute slot at a restaurant where you will be seated so close to another couple you’ll squeeze the wrong knee under the table. You may be hoping for a mystery bunch of roses.

Me? I’m off to hospital. I’ve spent the past few months mulling over the pros and cons of egg freezing and come down in favour. Friday marks my first appointment, so a big, happy Valentine’s Day to my ovaries. I looked for a card that said that, but there wasn’t one.

It hasn’t been an easy call, but I’m a single woman in my thirties and the pressure’s on to make some sort of decision on the children front. I still don’t know whether I want them right now, but what if I do in six or seven years’ time and it’s too late?

Before deciding to forge ahead, I researched the science, spoke to various experts, weighed up the cost and wondered how I can stick myself in the stomach with a needle full of hormones. “Listen to loud music through headphones,” advises a friend on the latter — she knows about self-injecting as she’s suffered multiple IVF attempts. “It distracts you.”

I decided on one particular hospital after an open evening there a few weeks ago. These days, most London clinics offer free introductory talks on the process, since egg freezing is big business — the number of cycles performed in the UK rose by 400 per cent between 2010 and 2016. If they can persuade a couple of women to book off the back of this chat, they’re quids in.

I was the first to arrive, and found myself in a small room set up with biscuits and orange juice. I sat in the second row and watched as several women around my age slunk in behind me.

That’s how they moved — quietly, as if they wanted to be unseen. A cloak of silent embarrassment hung over our heads. Here was a group of professional women, with smart handbags and nice hair, behaving as if they were back on the sidelines of a school disco. They were racked with trepidation and a sense of failure over having “ended up” coming to a talk like this. Because coming to a talk like this, on one level, means acknowledging that you haven’t had children the way everyone else seems to, the way so many of your friends have.

I’ve written about this topic a few times and received plenty of private messages and emails from women telling me their own experience of it, as if admitting a guilty secret because it’s still stigmatised. This is feudal. If you’re lucky enough to be able to afford egg freezing, given the scientific advances in the technique and the relief it gives you, why wouldn’t you do it?

Why not look at it as the most positive, affirmative action you can make at this age? How much more empowered, how much stronger you are to pick this than plod on with the wrong relationship because you’re worried that time is running out. I’m recording a podcast about the process if you’re interested, needles and all (because the world needs another podcast), so stay tuned.

Going for a spin with David Beckham

Some people are good at spotting celebrities. My friend Clare sees Amal Clooney so often that I suspect they’re having an affair.

I am less lucky. But there I was in the Notting Hill SoulCycle studio the other week, waiting for class, when a man in baggy shorts and a baggy black T-shirt began peddling slowly on a bike in front of me.

“Who’s the moron in the wrong outfit?” I thought. (Indoor cycling uniform is very small pieces of very tight Lycra.)

Next, I spotted the tattoos covering his arms and legs, noticeable because they were so different from the pink athleisure of the Notting Hill mothers who normally flock to this place, foreheads as smooth and shiny as balloons. It was only when I observed these mothers goggling at the man in the baggy shorts that it dawned on me.

It was David Beckham. Seconds before class began, he leaped off his bike to help one of the mothers who was struggling with her seat, and the eyes of every other woman narrowed with jealousy. So, he’s extremely handsome, and has good manners to boot.

He’s not bad at cycling either, I observed, as I tried not to perv at his bottom throughout the session.

Garlic be gone

Hong Kong has sold out of garlic. A friend who lives there tells me you can’t find a bulb anywhere, thanks to a rumour that if you boil precisely eight cloves in seven cups of water, and manage to swallow this disgusting soup, you will fight off coronavirus.

Before any Londoners get similar ideas (imagine that breath next to you on the Hammersmith and City Line), can I suggest that this sort of practice is best left to vampire novels?

Instead, as coronavirus spreads its tentacles across the globe , more of us need to have a stab at basic hygiene.

On a morning train from Tulse Hill last week, sniffs and sniffles reverberated around the carriage like an orchestra. Sod the garlic, why not furnish yourself with a packet of tissues?

