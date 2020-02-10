🔥This photography project captures young people living with early onset Parkinson's🔥

One photograph depicts Emma, sitting on her bed, camera by her side, smiling down the lens of another. A second captures Genna, arms-crossed, relaxed, leaning up against her kitchen cabinet. Then there is Scott, looking out at the window, towards the light.

These portraits are unique and individual, but they share a common theme; each of their subjects is living with early onset Parkinson’s.

Paul Meyler is an independent photographer who recently started the project ‘Living with Early Onset Parkinson’s’. It’s a series of photographs designed to “celebrate the young, inspirational characters… who are thriving day to day and still coping with Parkinson’s disease.”

“It is widely considered a condition that only affects the over 60s and that really isn’t the case,” Meyler explains. “I was inspired to use the power of image to capture… the condition, in the hope that it would lift the doom and gloom [and] alter some pre-conceptions.”

Emma (Paul Meyler)

Influenced by the BBC Two documentary ‘The Parkinson’s Drug Trial: a Miracle Cure?’, and having watched his father sadly, and suddenly, develop a very aggressive form of the illness, Meyler decided to start his personal project.

“I try to find the positive side, I call them ‘positive stills’,” Meyler explains. “Even though it’s a very nasty condition, you carry on living, working, picking up the kids, doing decorating. You can still go about your daily life.”

Genna (Paul Meyler)

It remains a work in progress, but Meyler’s aim is to put on an exhibition in London and create a photography book.

“I just want to raise awareness that the condition affects younger people,” he says. “The people I’ve met have all coped really well with the illness.”

He adds, “I want to paint a positive picture.”