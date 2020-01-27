🔥This Morning’s Phillip Schofield clashes with Phil Vickery over pork crackling as Alison Hammond storms off-set🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

It all kicked off during This Morning’s cooking segment on today’s show with Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond getting antsy about the lack of crackling in a pork chop recipe.

As the ITV programme returned from an ad break ahead of the Phil Vickery’s slot, presenter Holly Willoughby explained that tensions had risen behind-the-scenes over the dish in question.

‘It’s kicked off over a pork chop and crackling,’ Holly announced. ‘Alison’s left. As soon as she heard there was no crackling. Phil’s very upset about the whole thing.’

‘I am furious, I am livid,’ fumed Schofe.

‘You can’t get crackling with a pork chop,’ explained chef Phil/

‘You could have got a bag of pork scratchings just to keep everyone happy,’ added Holly, causing Phil V to snap: ‘Yeah but then Phil [Schofield] would have said, “You didn’t make them”.’

‘No I wouldn’t, I like crackling in any form,’ insisted Phil.

The cameras then panned to Alison who stormed off-set over the whole debacle.

‘She’s had enough,’ Holly laughed as she watched her exit the studio floor.

More to follow.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.





