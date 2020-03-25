🔥This Morning guest reveals how she saved her goldfish's life by performing the Heimlich Manoeuvre🔥

This Morning has never been afraid to tackle weird stories but today’s show may have seen its most eyebrow-raising yet.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcomed Kharis Harvey from Cornwall (via webcam) onto the show to tell the story of how she saved the life of her 10-year-old goldfish, Gilly.

After noticing her beloved pet was lying belly up in the water, Kharis was forced into action.

“Gilly likes to suck the algae off her gravel and her stones, and I think on this occasion, she had been sucking the stones, and it just slipped into her mouth and got stuck,” Kharis explained.

Stunned: The presenters were shocked at the story (ITV)

“I don’t know what told me to do it, it was instinct! I just gently put my hands around her, either side of her stomach area and I just gave three little squeezes. On the third squeeze, this shot out of her mouth.”

The story left the presenters aghast, with Willoughby replying: “I’ve heard of lots of things but I’ve never heard of this in my life.”

They weren’t the only people who loved the story, with viewers going wild for Kharis and her fish on Twitter.

This Morning has stayed on air while many other live entertainment shows have seen themselves cancelled, with the daytime magazine show providing a welcome distraction as the world goes on lockdown to face the coronavirus crisis.

Good Morning Britain also remains on air from 6am, with Lorraine Kelly joining Piers Morgan for the final hour of the show.

This Morning continues weekdays from 10am on ITV.​