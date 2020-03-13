This Morning fans were left stressed out after watching a segment on the programme about keeping their house safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

During the show, presenter Alice Beer provided some easy tips for viewers to take up, including washing your hands as soon as you enter the house, using hand sanitiser while you’re out and cleaning hard surfaces with antibacterial wipes.

She also suggested people cleaned their smartphones with antibacterial wipes.

However, many This Morning viewers believed that 54-year-old Beer’s advice only fuelled fears of Covid-19, as a lot of what she suggested appeared impractical.

Some accused the show of appearing hypocritical, particularly when just minutes before they had run a segment on coronavirus and anxiety.

Others criticised Beer’s constant references to using hand sanitiser, especially as many people were struggling to find it in shops.

Some viewers noticed the presenter even struggling to follow her own advice.

So far, 609 people have been confirmed to be suffering from coronavirus, with 10 people having died from the condition.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday referred to the outbreak as “the worst public health crisis of our generation”, and said the British public should “prepare to lose loved ones before their time.”

Celebrities reacting to coronavirus – In pictures

The Premier League has since announced it will suspend matches for three weeks, hoping the season will return in early April after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for the disease

Several films, including No Time To Die, New Mutants and A Quiet Place II have had their release dates postponed.

This Morning continues weekdays from 10am on ITV