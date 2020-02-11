🔥This laid-back London area with great pubs is a walk-to-work winner🔥

Nestled in a bend of the Thames, leafy Fulham’s peaceful atmosphere belies its surprisingly central location.

In part due to the hopelessness of the trundling District line, the area can feel a little cut off from buzzier parts of London.

It is ideal for working parents, who can install the children in one of the top local private schools and have a reasonable commute themselves.

It’s also popular with an international crowd who may not be able to afford to upsize in more familiar South Kensington or Chelsea but want to stay within easy reach.

Who lives there?

Fulham attracts a real mix of people at different life stages, from young professionals straight out of university to older downsizing couples who like the spacious Victorian terrace homes.

“We also have a lot of French people because we’ve got one of the best French schools in London here,” says Georgia Nicholl, local Winkworth lettings manager.

Parking in Fulham

A parking permit in Hammersmith & Fulham costs £119 per year.

Fully electric vehicles park for free, while a permit for low-emission vehicles costs £60 a year.

Wide-range appeal: the south-west London area is a hit with renters of all ages and life stages (Adrian Lourie)

Crime in Fulham

Crime in Fulham is lower than the London average with six crimes per 1,000 residents.

The most commonly reported crimes are miscellaneous theft, theft from a vehicle and assault without injury.

Fitness clubs in Fulham

Lillie Road Fitness Centre is the local Better gym and there’s a David Lloyd and a branch of budget chain The Gym.

Virgin Active in Normand Park also has tennis courts.

The Queen’s Club is very exclusive so James’s housemate opts for Charing Cross Sports Club: “It’s really cheap and good if you like racquet sports and swimming”.

Average cost of renting in Fulham

Property size

Average monthly cost

One-bedroom flat

£1,834

Two-bedroom flat

£2,742

Two-bedroom house

£2,306

Three-bedroom house

£4,702

Four-bedroom house

£6,191

Source: Rightmove

Best Fulham streets to live on

Renters in Fulham like to live as close as possible to the Tube, even though it can get busy, according to Georgia Nicholl, lettings manager at Winkworth in Fulham.

She says Musgrove Crescent is one of the best streets near Fulham Broadway because it overlooks Eel Brook Common, making it more peaceful.

Best schools in Fulham

There are many independent schools in the area, but Melcombe Primary School, St Augustine’s RC Primary School and St Paul’s CofE Primary School are among state options rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

Supermarkets and food markets in Fulham

Branches of Whole Foods, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s are clustered close to Fulham Broadway station and there’s a selection of local convenience stores, including a Co-op, on Munster Road.

Downsides?

“The biggest downside is probably the District line, which can be a bit slow,” says Nicholl.

“People also complain about being under the Heathrow flight path, which means there is plane noise to contend with from about 5am — but as everyone says, and it’s true, you do get used to it,” she adds.

What the locals say:

‘My flat’s a nice slice of peace in the city’

Peaceful pad: James Peterson pays £880 a month to share a Fulham mansion flat (Adrian Lourie)

A new job in a different part of London prompted digital designer James Peterson’s latest home move.

He was able to take advantage of the flexibility of renting, cutting his commute from over an hour on the Tube from north London to just half an hour on foot to his office in Kensington.

The 29-year-old now shares a mansion flat in Fulham with a lawyer and an accountant, his friends since schooldays. They pay £880 per month each, including bills.

“I didn’t know the area at all before I moved here. Living in Fulham’s a bit of a change from north London,” says James. “It’s slightly sleepier.

“Finsbury Park, where I was living before, had a real diversity and a constant feeling of buzz, whereas west London is slower paced.”

James reckons he’s slightly less well connected now than he was on the Victoria line, but he appreciates being able to avoid public transport altogether for many journeys.

“Since living here I’ve definitely done a lot more walking. Sometimes I walk to central London, either through Hyde Park or via South Kensington and the museums. It’s a nice stroll. My flat is like a nice slice of peace within London.”

Fulham travel links and accessibility

James moved to west London to be closer to work so now he walks to his office in Kensington. West Kensington, Fulham Broadway and Barons Court Underground stations, for the District and Piccadilly lines, and West Brompton on the Overground, are all a stone’s throw away.

Shopping in Fulham

“There’s some quite basic stuff in Fulham but it’s not exactly a shopping Mecca,” says James. “If you want to maximise your shopping you can walk to the Westfield mall at White City within half an hour.”

Eating and drinking in Fulham

“If you go north, south, east or west from my flat you get a pretty nice pub with a slightly different feel,” says James.

He and his housemates head to The Colton Arms, The Curtains Up, The Rylston or The Pear Tree depending on their mood.

James also recommends Bite Café for relaxed breakfasts, Best Mangal for a post-pub kebab and Market Hall in Fulham Road for street food and half-price beers on a Tuesday.

Culture in Fulham

There’s a Vue cinema at Fulham Broadway while Fulham Palace next to the river has cultural exhibits in a historic building with beautiful grounds.

Green space in Fulham

James’s mansion block complex has a tennis court in the grounds for residents.

Eel Brook Common is nearby where James plays tag rugby and Normand Park is also close.