🔥This is why it's important to get dressed every morning while WFH, according to the experts🔥

Quarantine has become a sartorial abyss for even the slickest among us.

Many of us have watched ourselves slowly but surely fall victim to lethargy and laziness while WFH and have now adopted a look which could only be described as egregiously feral.

Perhaps that’s inevitable, given that our homes have become caves to which we’re confined to on a daily basis.

But, I have news for you. While only the future (who’s notoriously tight-lipped) knows how long we’ll be quarantined in our homes for, there’s strong psychological evidence in favour of maintaining our daily routines.

“It’s important for us to maintain a routine to keep some structure to our day, particularly in this situation where we have so little control over government restrictions and our own lives,” explains Professor Carolyn Mair PhD, consultant and author of Pscyhology of Fashion. “Getting washed and dressed and taking care of ourselves is a good way of maintaining our routine and trying to normalise this very strange situation.”

Mairs’ is a sentiment echoed by Dr. Aurore Bardey, the course leader of the BA Psychology in Fashion at University of the Arts, London.

She explains, “Quarantine is stressful; you have to relax, work and exercise in the same space and each of these activities will require a specific outfit. If you wear your sportswear outfit, your mind will switch quickly to exercise. If you wear your work outfit; your mind will be more prepared for working.”

Studies have actually proven that higher levels of self-esteem result in better academic performance. One such study from 2016 found that women who wore make-up (and therefore had higher self-esteem) academically out-performed those who didn’t.

That’s not to say that while we self-isolate and WFH, we must adopt a make-up – or styling – routine which isn’t becoming or fitting to the one we usually practice. Self-esteem is often (but not always) derived from the way we present ourselves, which means presenting ourselves well on a daily basis will reflect positively on our WFH productivity and performance.

Mair reiterates this idea of productivity, “The biggest thing in this current situation is the lack of control. If we fall into the trap of thinking we have no control over anything at all, that’s going to impact our productivity. If we maintain the routine that we have when we go to work, then that will help with our productivity.”

The message seems resolute: if the age-old Puma tracksuit bottoms you’ve been sporting for the last week wouldn’t be worn to the office, then they won’t do for your WFH office either.

Caryn Franklin MBE, former Fashion Editor at i-D Magazine and fashion commentator, proposes injecting accents of colour into our WFH wardrobes in order to create a positive home-office space.

“Wearing colour while working from home is a great way of creating a stimulating space for others to view you, as well as how you feel about yourself,” she elaborates. “We respond to clothing and colour in a way that we’re not really aware that we do.”

According to Franklin, wearing red “triggers a sense of alertness” for the wearer and those around them, while orange is associated with enthusiasm and yellow with joy.

The employment of colour into our WFH wardrobes is a concept also proposed by image consultant, Nicole Sweet.

Sweet, who is currently studying for a degree in Colour Analysis at the London College of Style, says, “Studies have proven that wearing your favourite colours helps to improve your mood. Wearing colour genuinely improves your wellbeing which, when we’re all stuck at home, is really important.”

London-based Sweet is also a proponent of “dressing with intention.”

“We need to be getting up every morning and dressing with intention. Whether you’re walking your dog, home-schooling your kids, it’s important to wear something that you feel good in and that reflects the task at hand,” she recommends. “Get dressed for the person you want to be, or the person you want to be perceived as.”

The important thing to remember when dressing for your WFH office (hello, kitchen table) is that there’s no dress code, and there’s nothing to say that you can’t don comfy clothes while you work at home. What is important is maintaining a semblance of routine in your day – getting up, getting dressed, getting washed – and being in the mindset of presenting yourself to the world.

Dr. Bradley’s advice to counteract any ailing styling desires while WFH deftly summarises the idea of getting dressed while in quarantine.

“Wear your favourite outfit, it can be formal or informal. Choose something you feel comfortable in, an outfit that you love for whatever reason,” she explains. “And remember to take fifteen to twenty minutes to look after yourself, whether that’s with a face mask, a manicure, doing your hair, shaving… just take some time to focus on yourself!”