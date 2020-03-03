🔥This is what to wear to Royal Ascot 2020, according to the official dress code🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Adhering to a dress code is a reality which can stop even the most sartorially-savvy in their tracks.

But when the dress code for an event is also accompanied by a stellar guest list and an army of photographers on the day, the stakes are high. And there’s no event which has a style criteria quite as rigid as that of Royal Ascot.

The annual four-day event famously permitted jumpsuits to be worn for the first time in 2017, which was no small feat, as the last time Ascot bent the rules, it was regarding trouser suits, which were finally allowed for women in 1971.

Rules on attire vary depending on which enclosure you have tickets for (from the ultra-smart Royal Enclosure where morning suits are mandatory, through to the Windsor enclosure where dress codes are only a “recommendation”) and each year Ascot makes revisions to its requirements.

This year, for example, will be the first time the colour navy has been permitted for men in the Royal Enclosure Dress Code.

If you’re in need of a little bit of guidance, here’s a checklist of the fashion flash points to note when dressing for Royal Ascot 2020.

Women

Keep that hemline low

(Getty Images )

While you may be tempted, given Royal Ascot’s summer dates, to opt for a shorter length, the official dress code very clearly stipulates that “dresses and skirts should be of modest length.”

The more casual Windsor Enclosure does state that it has “no official dress code” but recommends that “ladies wear smart attire with a hat or fascinator and gentlemen wear a jacket, collared shirt and full-length trousers.”

Fancy dress, novelty and branded or promotional clothing are also off-limits as per the dress code.

The one-inch rule

(Getty Images)

The one-inch rule must be applied whilst in the Royal Enclosure.

For women, this restriction comes in the form of straps on dresses having to be at least one-inch wide in the Royal Enclosure (it’s a no to any Bardot or one-shoulder style offerings.) To be on the safe side, also steer clear of any visible bra straps or halter-neck styles.

For all other enclosures, the dress code doesn’t state that straps need to be one-inch wide, although it is stated that “strapless dresses and tops are not permitted.” Dresses and tops with sheer straps and sleeves are also not allowed apart from in the Windsor Enclosure, where it is just recommended that ladies (and gentlemen) dress in “smart daywear.”

Jump in

(Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Despite its famously inflexible dress code, Royal Ascot shocked its attendees when it permitted jumpsuits to be worn in 2017.

“The inclusion of jumpsuits as part of the Royal Enclosure dress code recognises our customers’ fashion-forward taste and reflects our awareness of seasonal trends,” said Julie Slot, Commercial Director at Ascot at the time.

The style of jumpsuit should mirror that of its dress counterparts (a modest length with decent straps) and remember that, as with all enclosures at Royal Ascot, the belly button is sacred and must be covered, along with the rest of your midriff.

Trouser suits in the Royal Enclosure are also permitted for women, but they should be “full-length” and “of matching material and colour.”

Less of the fascination

(Getty Images)

Headgear is arguably the trickiest element of the Ascot outfit to nail, and while embellished headbands may be en vogue, they won’t get you very far in the Royal Enclosure.

The rules state that those in the top tiered enclosure must wear a headpiece “which has a solid base of 4 inches (10cm) or more”, meaning your amped-up Alice bands and fascinators are out the window.

For the more sartorially-lenient enclosures (Village and Queen Anne), there’s no stipulation on the size of your head’s accessory, while in the Windsor enclosure, a hat or fascinator is “recommended” but not required.

Whatever you opt for, ensure that it’s worn at all points during the day, as headgear must be worn whilst at Ascot.

Men

Colour is a no-go, unless it’s navy

2020 marks the first time the colour navy will be permitted for men in the Royal Enclosure.

Until now, the exclusive area has clearly stipulated that no colour is to be worn and only grey or black morning suits and grey or black top hats are allowed. These must be accessorised with black shoes worn with socks.

You can wear colour in abundance in the Queen Anne and Village enclosures but, it should be noted that “gentlemen are required to wear a full-length trouser suit with collared shirt and tie.”

In the Queen Anne enclosure your jacket and trousers must be of the same colour and pattern, and you can only wear a tie. While in the Village enclosure there is no stipulation that your jacket need match your trousers, and bow ties and cravats are also permitted.

While in the Village or Windsor enclosure you can get away with cotton trousers, but it is best to swerve wearing jeans wherever possible if you want to guarantee your entry. If you’re in the Queen Anne enclosure, chinos are also forbidden.

No socks, no entry

(Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

The dress code for 2018’s Royal Ascot stated that men must wear socks, regardless of which enclosure they may be in.

If you possess a stylistic allergy to them, don’t go thinking you’ll get away with trainer socks as the dress code clearly states that “socks should cover the ankle.”

Should you forget, Ascot has a selection on socks on-hand to lend if needs be.

Royal Ascot will be held from Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 June 2020. Early Bird Tickets available until March 31 2020, starting from £32 per person. Tickets can be bought here.