🔥This is what attendees learnt from the Digital Skills for Female Entrepreneurs event🔥

“Learn the Internet”, “you have more hours in the day than you think you do”, “don’t be one of the people who says ‘I’ve always wanted to…’” advised Freya Bromley, founder of lingerie brand Bloom and Boudoir.

“Your users, your beneficiaries, your community – when you build your strategy around them, you will be propelled as an individual”, “build an advisory board… people around you that you trust”, “it’s not what’s in the contract, it’s what’s not in there,” said Deborah Okenla, CEO and founder of YSYS, a start-up community for entrepreneurs.

These were amongst the pearls of wisdom delighting attendees of ‘Digital Skills for Female Entrepreneurs’, an event hosted by Future London in partnership with Evening Standard sponsors Google Digital Garage.

Designed for female founders to develop their digital skills, the forum featured an inspirational introduction presented by Okenla and Bromley, two tutorials on building social media and digital marketing strategies hosted by Google Digital Garage trainer Christine Braithwaite, and an #IAmRemarkable confidence-building session, which closed the day.

( Lindsey Weedon)

Taking place at the Google Academy London in Victoria – ahead of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day next week on November 19 – the free event attracted over a hundred people, business enthusiasts who signed up for inspiration and networking, and to expand their digital expertise.

Christine, for instance, who is currently on a career break but previously worked in digital marketing and social media, said she attended to “refresh some of the skills I know I’ve already got”, seeing it as an opportunity which “might spark some ideas as to what it is I do next”.

Digital marketing executive Alice saw it as “a way to exchange knowledge, learn more and, of course, meet with different people from different areas”, while Jane, an architect, said she hoped the digital skills learnt on the day would assist her in launching a new company.

(Lindsey Weedon)

“Really, really helpful,” Correna, who runs social media for a perfume subscription box service, said following one of the sessions. “I don’t have any formal experience in marketing itself – what I know up to this point has been self-taught. The structure, I think, is really helpful here… to know where to start, to know even what to search for, is sometimes what the problem is.”

Dhakshi, who works as an account manager for a business providing audience insights using AI, said that whilst she works in tech “you’ve got to develop yourself outside of that”, and even credited the event for “kick-starting” an idea she had been formulating.

“I’m interested in starting up a Sri Lankan food stall,” she said. “My mum is a great cook, she’s actually one of the best in our community, and I never feel like she’s been able to push that. But with the tech skills that I have, and the tech skills I can build, and with her cooking, and the authenticity of coming from a Tamil background, I think we could build something good.”

As founder Freya Bromley succinctly said in her opening speech: “If every single person in this room launches their business with something they’re passionate about, the world is going to be a better place, full of amazing women-owned businesses – and we definitely need more of those.”

‘Digital Skills for Female Entrepreneurs’ formed part of a series of events held in conjunction with Evening Standard sponsors Google Digital Garage. Check out more free face-to-face training from Google Digital Garage here.