🔥This is exactly how you should be washing your hands🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

If, like me, you are riddled with coronavirus anxiety then you have probably thought very seriously about buying (or perhaps even already bought) a face mask. Yet, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends washing your hands as the number one way to prevent contracting COVID-19.

In a tweet, WHO said ‘clean your hands regularly with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water’. Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added: “Touching your face after touching contaminated surfaces or sick people is one of the ways the coronavirus can be transmitted.”

But how do we know if we have properly washed our hands, and how often should we be washing them?

WHO recommends washing your hands in these scenarios:

After coughing or sneezing

When caring for the sick

Before, during and after you prepare food

Before eating

After toilet use

When hands are visibly dirty

After handling animals or animal waste

As Londoners, we would probably recommend washing your hands or disinfecting them with hand sanitiser after using public transport as well. Experts have warned that the tube is a hotbed for disease, Dr Robin Thompson of Oxford University said: “London is a transport hub, and the underground could provide a network to spread the virus quickly.”

Even if you think you’re a pro at hand washing – you have been doing it your whole life after all – a study in the Journal of Environmental Health found only five per cent of Americans wash their hands properly and a separate study from Harvard University found only 53 per cent of people washed their hands more frequently during the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

How to wash your hands properly

The NHS advises that it should take you 20 seconds to wash your hands – the amount of time it takes to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ twice (in your head, please).

After wetting your hands and applying soap, rub the soap over your hands and also rub between your finders with the adjacent hand and vice-versa. Rub the back of your fingers against your palm and rub your thumb using your other hand and the tips of your fingers on your adjacent palm. Rinse your hand completely and dry your hand with a disposable towel if available before using the towel to also switch off the tap.

(World Health Organisation)

Drying your hands is just as important – you can pick up germs more easily with wet hands. The Mayo Clinic and Guy’s and St Thomas’ both separately recommend drying your hands with a disposable paper towel as the best and most hygienic method. According to a study, you are 1,300 times less likely to spread viruses by using a paper towel to dry your hand compared to jet hand dryers.

It’s also important to keep your hands away from your face – resist rubbing your eyes, nose or mouth as much as you can. The way most respiratory viruses spread between people is through exposure to droplets from coughing or sneezing. If these droplets land on a surface that you then touch with your hands and rub your eyes or nose without washing your hands, that’s how the virus can spread. To combat this – stay at home if you are feeling ill so not to infect others and consider getting some disinfectant wipes to wipe down the areas at work and home where you often touch.

For more information about coronavirus and washing your hands, visit nhs.uk/best-way-to-wash-your-hands