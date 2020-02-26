🔥This good-value country village is a London commuter spot to watch🔥

From its village green, complete with duck pond, to the festivities of the annual village fair, this is a lovely, traditional little country village nestled in spectacular Essex countryside.

Unlike many commuter villages Blackmore is thriving. There is a post office, pub, tea shop and brasserie. Chelmsford is eight miles away with an excellent range of shops and things to do.

Blackmore Primary School has a “good” Ofsted report. Older kids will need to bus it to one of the local towns where the senior schools are generally of a very high standard.

Becket Keys CofE Free School in Brentwood, four miles away, is rated “outstanding”.

Blackmore Village, Essex (Alamy Stock Photo)

Why Blackmore is tipped as one to watch in 2020

When Crossrail finally gets going locals will be able to drive five miles to Shenfield, the eastern terminus of the line, for fast trains to the City and West End.

The pros: set in ancient woodland, Blackmore is cheaper than similarly pretty villages in Surrey.

The cons: there’s no station. Commuters need to travel to Ingatestone, three miles away, for trains to Liverpool Street which take 29 minutes. An annual season ticket starts from £4,586.

The average price for a home in Blackmore is £578,000

Average house prices in Blackmore ​— and what there is to buy

Blackmore is in the CM4 postcode, where average prices stand at £578,000 according to Rightmove.

Five years ago the average price was £607,000, so it appears the uncertainty caused by Brexit has taken its toll on this affluent location. However, there could be a bounce as confidence comes back in 2020.

There is a wide range of property in the village, from timbered houses to almost-new homes. A three-bedroom period house would cost about £600,000 to £650,000.