🔥This Game Changed My Life is the new escapist podcast you need right now🔥

Gaming is having a boom moment, in part thanks to the new social isolation rules introduced to combat the spread of coronavirus. Tencent, the Chinese tech conglomerate behind games such as Player Unknown Battleground, says it expects revenues from its gaming business to help it remain strong in the face of the pandemic.

It’s also a great time to launch a gaming podcast, though that’s not what games journalists Aiofe Wilson and Julia Hardy had in mind when they set the launch date for their new podcast, This Game Changed My Life, with the first episode dropping this week. Nevertheless, people are looking for escape at the moment and gaming and podcasts are two great ways to achieve that.

Hardy and Wilson met 10 years ago after working on a gaming TV show together and have remained best friends ever since. They both became interested in gaming in similar ways, their respective older brothers wouldn’t let them play their consoles but they found ways around it, gaming with friends or waiting until they left for university.

Their experience in gaming and presenting for games websites and shows makes them the perfect candidates to host BBC Sounds’ first-ever gaming podcast, which features stories and interviews from people on the games that changed their lives.

On the bucket list to get on the show was writer and TV presenter Charlie Brooker. “It’s great to speak to someone who is so mainstream and has helped push gaming in that direction. He’s used his platform to say games are good and not just the preserve of teenage boys in their bedroom,” explains Wilson.

Also on the list is interviews with two esports players, someone who’s gaming experience led them to a job at Nasa, as well as the founder of Ninja Theory, the studio behind Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, a BAFTA-award winning game that draws on experiences of psychosis.

“We spoke to someone who had experienced that and said that the game being put out into the world helped people better understand him and his psychosis,” says Hardy. “That was really powerful.”

Charlie Brooker is one of the guests on the new podcast, This Game Changed My Life (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The duo drew inspiration from some of their favourite podcasts for the show, such as Gimlet Media’s Reply All. “We take turns interviewing our subjects and then we’ll recount the story back to the other person with snippets of the interview. It involves the audience in the conversation we’re having,” says Wilson.

“It’s also a lot more focused,” adds Hardy. “We can talk about particular points rather than it be one long interview.”

It’s not hard to see how the chemistry between Hardy and Wilson makes them great podcast hosts. They constantly finish each other’s sentences and agree with what the other is saying. But it can’t be underestimated that it is radical to have two women presenting a gaming podcast when the industry is considered overwhelmingly to be the domain of men. Given their work hosting gaming shows in the past, they say they’re used to criticism because of their gender.

“Every day I log onto the YouTube channels that I co-run, I see comments like ‘She didn’t play this game,’ and you can literally watch the footage of me playing. But if you don’t want to believe that I guess that’s on you,” says Wilson.

“Every new show I did, I knew I was going to have to sit through two months of comments like, who is this girl, she doesn’t know games, all the time,” says Hardy.

The podcast artwork for This Game Changed My Life draws on iconic gaming covers such as Grand Theft Auto (BBC Sounds)

The fact this show is on BBC Sounds however, they will hope gives it some legitimacy. They also hope it can normalise the idea of who plays games and for what reasons too. “Part of our mission is to change the perception about games and show they can be a positive force for good,” says Hardy.

“It’s very much a human story and these are personal stories who have found gaming to be a powerful thing in their lives,” chimes in Wilson. “We’ve been part of this industry for a long time and we’ve heard a lot of whispers about these stories and getting to dive a little deeper is really special.”

The games that changed their lives include Final Fantasy 7 for Wilson, whilst Hardy thinks Mass Effect was one of the games that made the most impact on her. “You’re making decisions that affect entire races of people, and you notice what your natural prejudice might be or your unconscious bias about things. In games you tend to pick decisions apart a little more,” she says.

There are 12 episodes in season one and though a second series hasn’t been confirmed just yet, they’re positive they have more stories to tell. “I think once people listen, they will be hungry for more. There are stories we sourced that haven’t gone into this season so we’re ready to go,” says Wilson.

“For a lot of people, games have changed their lives, they’ve found friends and been part of communities. We’ve included the ones that have been jaw-dropping crazy stories and we want the listener to have that experience,” adds Hardy.

This Game Changed My Life is available to listen on BBC Sounds now