🔥This Emoji movie quiz is the best way to keep boredom at bay – can you crack it?🔥

While Brits look for ways to fill the time at home on coronavirus lockdown, many have spent hours over this tricky new Emoji test.
After endless Netflix binges and nightly movie sessions, it’s time to test your knowledge and guess which films are hidden in the symbols.
The infuriating puzzle challenges players to guess the 24 movie titles from a sequence of Emojis.
Some of the Emoji sequences “spell out” the title, while others contain famous clues from the films. So, can you crack it?
Take the quiz below and if you’re lost for answers, they can be found below.
Answers
1. Silence of the lambs
13. Finding Nemo
2. Four Weddings and a Funeral
14. Wolf of Wall Street
3. Castaway
15. Blade Runner
4. E.T.
16. The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
5. The Sixth Sense
17. Raging Bull
6. Edward Scissorhands
18. A Clockwork Orange
7. Blood Diamond
19. American Beauty
8. Psycho
20. Casino Royale
9. Les Miserables
21. The Blair Witch Project
10. Brokeback Mountain
22. Trainspotting
11. Moneyball
23. Fight Club
12. King’s Speech
24. Lord of the Rings