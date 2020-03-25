🔥This Emoji movie quiz is the best way to keep boredom at bay – can you crack it?🔥

While Brits look for ways to fill the time at home on coronavirus lockdown, many have spent hours over this tricky new Emoji test.

After endless Netflix binges and nightly movie sessions, it’s time to test your knowledge and guess which films are hidden in the symbols.

The infuriating puzzle challenges players to guess the 24 movie titles from a sequence of Emojis.

Some of the Emoji sequences “spell out” the title, while others contain famous clues from the films. So, can you crack it?

Take the quiz below and if you’re lost for answers, they can be found below.

Answers

1. Silence of the lambs

13. Finding Nemo

2. Four Weddings and a Funeral

14. Wolf of Wall Street

3. Castaway

15. Blade Runner

4. E.T.

16. The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

5. The Sixth Sense

17. Raging Bull

6. Edward Scissorhands

18. A Clockwork Orange

7. Blood Diamond

19. American Beauty

8. Psycho

20. Casino Royale

9. Les Miserables

21. The Blair Witch Project

10. Brokeback Mountain

22. Trainspotting

11. Moneyball

23. Fight Club

12. King’s Speech

24. Lord of the Rings